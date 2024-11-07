Carlos Prates' Journey To Main Event

Prates found his way onto the roster via Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2023, when he scored a second-round knockout on Mitch Ramirez. He’d repeat the result six months later in his debut at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer, doing the same on veteran Trevin Giles and earning his first performance bonus. It was clear from the jump that “The Nightmare” was going to be a problem for those in the 170-pound ranks.

READ: Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates

A month after teammates Borralho and Ruffy scored knockout wins at UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro, Prates returned for his sophomore outing against Charles Radtke. This time, it was a brutal knee to the body that folded “Chuck Buffalo” before the end of the first frame in Louisville. The finish earned him his second performance bonus in as many fights, and it seemed like it was time for a big jump in competition for Prates.