Journey To The Flyweight Title | Natalia Silva vs Wang Cong

With flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko vacating the title due to an injury, Saturday marks a new page in the 125-pound division’s history when Natalia Silva and Wang Cong meet inside Delta Center for UFC 332.
These two athletes have each had different journeys to the top of the division, so before they make the final walks of the evening in Salt Lake City, let’s look back at how they make their claims for flyweight gold:
Watch Every UFC Event On Paramount+
For Brazil’s Natalia Silva, it felt like it was only a matter of time before her name would be called to compete for the belt. The 29-year-old has been on a destructive path since she first stepped inside the Octagon back in 2022, making her debut against Jasmine Jasudavicius in Austin, Texas.
After her unanimous decision win, Silva rattled off back-to-back finishes against Tereza Bleda and Victoria Leonardo before picking up victories over Andrea Lee and Viviane Araujo.
MORE UFC 332: Fighters On The Rise | Coach Conversation | Fight By Fight Preview
The flyweight continued to show she was a threat in the division after picking up three consecutive wins over former champions Jéssica Andrade, Alexa Grasso, and most recently, Rose Namajunas for a total of 8 wins inside the Octagon. Currently, she sits one win behind Shevchenko for the longest win streak in the flyweight division with eight.
Before coming to the UFC, Silva had notched six straight wins by submission, with five of them by armbar. With a background in taekwondo, Silva has shown her speed and incredible footwork throughout her UFC career so far, with many opponents unable to find a solution for the problems she presents. Silva also has the highest takedown defense in the division with 90.3 percent.
Two years into her UFC career, Wang gets her opportunity to become a world champion. Fans were first introduced to “The Joker” in August 2024, when she landed a highlight-reel finish against Leonardo in 62 seconds. The win was the second-fastest knockout and finish in the women’s flyweight division. In just her first UFC fight, Wang secured a Performance of the Night bonus and etched herself into the history books.
WATCH: Wang Cong “Getting The Belt Was Always My Goal”
Three months later, Wang came up short for the first time in her career against Gabriella Fernandes in Macau but kicked off her 2025 campaign strong when she secured a unanimous decision win over Bruna Brasil at UFC 312. Her win over Brasil was her first of four straight wins as she also went on to defeat Ariane da Silva, Eduarda Moura and Tracy Cortez earlier this year.
The 34-year-old has spent time working at the Performance Institute in Shanghai as well as at Team Alpha Male in Sacramento, California. She came to MMA with a background in kickboxing and has a pro kickboxing victory over Shevchenko back in 2015. Wang has the highest significant strike accuracy in the division with 58.2 percent and sits second in the division in strikes landed per minute at 8.
Not only are the stakes high because this is a title fight, but Saturday’s bout features the first UFC main event for both athletes, meaning it could be the first time they trained for the whole 25 minutes. With this fight taking place at altitude in Salt Lake City, it’ll be interesting to see how cardio could come into play down the stretch should things make it that far.
The fans inside Delta Center should be in for a treat when these two flyweights meet in the center of the Octagon and put it all on the line to become the undisputed champion.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 332: Silva vs Wang, live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 3, 2026. Early Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 6pm ET/3pm PT and Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.