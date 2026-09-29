Journey To The Flyweight Title | Natalia Silva vs Wang Cong

These two athletes have each had different journeys to the top of the division, so before they make the final walks of the evening in Salt Lake City, let’s look back at how they make their claims for flyweight gold:

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For Brazil’s Natalia Silva, it felt like it was only a matter of time before her name would be called to compete for the belt. The 29-year-old has been on a destructive path since she first stepped inside the Octagon back in 2022, making her debut against Jasmine Jasudavicius in Austin, Texas.