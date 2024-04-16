The Journey Doesn't Scare Thiago Moises

“I respect Mitch a lot, but this was his first fight in the UFC and he lost on the Contender Series, so I had nothing to gain from this fight and he had everything to gain,” said Moises. “So there was a lot of pressure on my shoulders because, as you said, I was supposed to fight Brad Riddell, everybody knows Brad Riddell, and everybody was looking forward to that fight. I think it would have been a great fight. Unfortunately, he pulled out and I had to fight Mitch. So I put a lot of pressure on myself. I’ve got to beat this guy and this fight cannot be even close because I cannot go there and win a close decision against Mitch. I’ve got to dominate and finish him because otherwise I'm going to look bad. So that was my mindset going to the fight. But I was able to just put that aside when it came down to our fight and I was just ready to get in the cage and focus on the game plan and do my best.”

PHOTO GALLERY: Recap UFC 300 In Pictures

His best was more than sufficient as he took the first two rounds on all three judges’ scorecards before closing the show in the third. It was a nice reminder that he is among the best in the division.

“Yes, one hundred percent because, as I told you, this was his debut and I had fought a main event against (UFC lightweight champion) Islam (Makhachev). I fought all those veterans and I'm just 28 years old. So I feel that I have a lot of room to grow still. I keep getting better every day and I know I'm going to get to the belt sooner than later.”

Moises, who turned 29 a week after the Ramirez fight, is in a good place in his career. He gave Makhachev a fight in 2021 before getting submitted in the fourth round, he already holds wins over Alexander Hernandez, Bobby Green and Michael Johnson, and has finished his last three victories. Expected to be next up is Ludovit Klein, and while it isn’t the man he called out – Dan Hooker – Moises will always step up when his name is called.

“We get paid to fight,” he said. “I’ll fight anybody, just tell me where and against who. I'll be there. I'm going to sign the contract and I'm going to show up.”

See you in June.