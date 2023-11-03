The Journey For Cody Chittum Officially Begins | UFC Fight Pass

Few wrestlers have dealt with the fan and media outcry and scrutiny leading into their freshman season the way that Iowa State’s Cody Chittum has. The polarizing move to join the Iowa State Cyclones would have message boards across the country with his name on their fingertips and their eyes planted on his every move.

You don’t get to the top of the heap in a sport based on controlling your emotions in both the best and worst of times by sweating how others perceive you in the moment. Chittum’s summer has gone the same as his entire competitive career: control what you can control and block out 100% of energy-wasting battles.

“My mindset is pretty much the same,” Chittum said. “I don’t really look at the rankings or all those things. I just think that I had to find a place where the partners were good, and the coaches were dedicated and had to do a couple stops here and there through my high school year and last year and said, ‘you know what, I think this is my happy place.’”

Despite being an above average competitor, Chittum is still an average human being with the ability to feel attacked, offended and insulted. It would be one of the most human responses in the world for him to let the enormity of his celebrity in the wrestling world overcome him, but pressing forward is exactly what’s made him the sought-after star he is today.

There’s only so much time in the day; why waste it concerning yourself with thoughts you can’t control when you could gear up for the next mountain to climb.

“Everything is like a little air of restarts,” Chittum explained. “You go from being a good middle school kid, restart in high school, being a good high school kid, to restart in college, and it’s the same thing with seeing the gaps and levels to each aspect of wrestling. Now I’m a part of that college level, so I’ve got to grind, wrestle my style and pursue what I’m good at and prove myself.”

The kicker of it all is Chittum’s indifference toward the spotlight. The better you wrestle, the more eyeballs on you, the more eyeballs on you, the more microphones and media requests coming your way. Chittum is in the thick of it now. But to get to a place that makes sense to him, Chittum must also enter a world that doesn’t add up in his eyes.