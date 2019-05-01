Jourdain Not Worried About Making Debut On Green's Home Turf

“This is the UFC, this is a big deal and this is not something you take lightly and say there will be another opportunity,” he said. “This may be the only opportunity that I get, so I'll give everything I have and we'll see after this fight.”

Odds are that it won’t be the last time we’ll be seeing the talented Quebec native, whose 9-1 pro MMA record includes nine finishes and a pair of titles in the TKO promotion in Canada. In other words, Green might be the veteran and the hometown hero fighting in Rochester, but Jourdain isn’t showing up to pick up a paycheck and hope for the best.

“I'm so happy that I got my shot,” said Jourdain. “I know it's in his backyard, so if you look at the picture, it doesn't seem to be in my favor, but I took the opportunity and I will give everything I have.

