 Skip to main content
Athletes

Jourdain Not Worried About Making Debut On Green's Home Turf

Charles Jourdain Has Waited His Whole Fighting Career For A UFC Shot, Now That He Has It, He Plans To Make The Most Of It Against Veteran Desmond Green At UFC Rochester
By Thomas Gerbasi • May. 17, 2019

Charles Jourdain didn’t expect that less than two weeks after going nearly five rounds in stopping Damien Lapilus last month that he would be signing a UFC contract that kicks off with a Saturday bout against Desmond Green, but the fight game is unpredictable, and “Air” Jourdain didn’t hesitate to accept the life-changing opportunity.

“This is the UFC, this is a big deal and this is not something you take lightly and say there will be another opportunity,” he said. “This may be the only opportunity that I get, so I'll give everything I have and we'll see after this fight.”

Odds are that it won’t be the last time we’ll be seeing the talented Quebec native, whose 9-1 pro MMA record includes nine finishes and a pair of titles in the TKO promotion in Canada. In other words, Green might be the veteran and the hometown hero fighting in Rochester, but Jourdain isn’t showing up to pick up a paycheck and hope for the best.

“I'm so happy that I got my shot,” said Jourdain. “I know it's in his backyard, so if you look at the picture, it doesn't seem to be in my favor, but I took the opportunity and I will give everything I have. 

UFC Rochester Is An ESPN+ Exclusive | Start Your Free Trail Now

As for being the “bad guy” in Green’s hometown, bring it on, says “Air” Jourdain.

“I always envisioned my UFC debut knowing that there would be a lot of people. I was excited by the fact that it was in Desmond's backyard because there's gonna be a lot of people and I need this kind of energy to perform. That's been my thing since I've been with TKO - jam-packed shows with all the media attention, and the more people, the more they're screaming, the better I perform. I need a crowd, I need this energy.”

And as laid-back as the 23-year-old is outside the Octagon, on fight night it’s a different story.

“Inside of there, I'm totally different,” he said. “My look changes, the way I act, the way I move. And the fact that all my fights have been by finishes, I'm not in there to score points and hope that the judges give me a victory. I'm the baddest man on the planet as far as I know when I'm inside of there.”

More UFC Rochester: Kevin Lee's New Chapter | UFC Rochester: Fight By Fight Preview | Sijara Eubanks | Ian Heinisch

ROCHESTER, NY - MAY 17: (L-R) Desmond Green and Charles Jourdain of Canada face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at Rochester Riverside Hotel on May 17, 2019 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Michael Owens/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
ROCHESTER, NY - MAY 17: (L-R) Desmond Green and Charles Jourdain of Canada face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at Rochester Riverside Hotel on May 17, 2019 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Michael Owens/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

But when the fight’s over, it’s over, a lesson he learned from Canadian MMA icon Georges St-Pierre.

“I'll be very respectful,” said Jourdain. “I come from a new breed of fighter and we come from a new generation where we learned from our icons. I'm from Canada like Georges, and we learned that everything you need to do is inside the Octagon. Be nice, be respectful, but inside of there, it's me or you, and it's gonna be me.”

Sounds like Canada has a new star on the way.

“Maybe it will sound cliché, but the fans can expect fireworks,” he said. “I'm always moving, and I'm not the type of guy who is waiting for the judges to give me the victory. Every single second I'm hunting for your head, I'm hunting for a finish. I have plenty of energy and I'm willing to prove this to the UFC fans.”

Tags
Lightweight
canadian

UFC 230 main card results

More

UFC 230 main event results

More