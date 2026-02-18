Josiah Harrell | Unbroken

Harrell admitted to taking things too fast, so he agreed to take one more week off. Still not very long by most standards, but for him, far too much time away from movement. If his body could make a comeback, he believed it was up to him to make sure his mind could see that vision through.

“I knew I could get back into fighting,” Harrell said. “Everyone will have their insecurities as they’re going on and have this dream of theirs stopped, so it was just making sure that I didn’t take this away from me. I know a lot of times it’s me who ends up quitting when things get hard. And no matter what excuses I would use, I needed to make sure I didn’t do that, so I was focused on staying on the path, giving all glory to God, and continuing on my way and making sure I wasn’t the one taking this one away from me.”

One of Harrell’s biggest supporters was Team Alpha Male’s Vince Murdock, a former professional mixed martial artist who underwent surgery for Moyamoya in 2019 and returned to compete five more times.

“He actually reached out first,” Harrell said of Murdock. “He’s been golden. Not only what he’s done in the past to allow me to continue this, but also just making a way. He made a way for it, and that gave me the hope that I needed to keep going and not beat myself up too much. This is just as much a mental game as it is a physical game. It was nice to be able to have someone other than the Lord to lean on.”