Josiah Harrell Is Chasing Progression, Not Perfection

Harrell’s UFC debut came on short notice against Jacobe Smith, and it lasted just three minutes and one second, as he was stopped with ground strikes by Jacobe Smith. It was a harsh introduction to the UFC as Harrell was forced to take his first L in his first appearance in the Octagon. But, on reflection, he’s taking the positives from the defeat.

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“I’m weird. I like the fact that I can be beat,” he admitted. “Because for a little bit I'm like, ‘I don't know if I can be,’ and it's egotistical in a lot of ways. But you need your ego in this – you can't be a fighter without it. So then, as you're doing it and you're becoming more successful and you're giving these people a lot more space to do what they want, and it's still not working, you start to get to yourself.

“And I learned a valuable lesson: you can't let people do what they want to do at the top of the heap. So either way, kudos to Jacobe. He's a good dude, got a lot going on. He's going to be successful in his run. If we end up meeting up again, awesome. If not, it’s not the end of the world.”