Joshua Van's Climb Towards The Rankings

Van got stopped early in the third round, and all of a sudden, he was able to get fights again. In September, he had to dig deep to pull off a hard-fought decision win over Edgar Chairez, putting him at 4-1 in the Octagon, and all was well with the world again.

“Man, that fight was crazy,” said Van. “But if it wasn't for him holding the cage, then I would've knocked him out in the second round. The fight played out how it did, and I learned that I got the heart to push through.”

Watching Van fight and hearing his approach to the game, it was already clear that he had that grit in his back pocket, but no fighter knows that for sure until they’re forced to play that card. Van was pushed into that position against Chairez, and he delivered.

“Going into that fight, I popped my knee, and he was kicking the s**t out of my calf,” he recalls. “And if you watch the fight, you can kind of see I was limping already in the first round. And even with that, coach was like, ‘Don't put ice because his opponent going to see.’ Even with that, we pushed through it. And then even when I almost got knocked out, when he threw that spinning backfist, a lot of people would go down, but we managed to not give up and fight through it.”