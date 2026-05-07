Joshua Van Wants To Show Everyone How Great He Is

As Zach Bryan’s duet with Kacey Musgraves “I Remember Everything” boomed out of the Bluetooth speaker inside Aztlan Boxing Gym on Long Point Road in Houston, its most famous and accomplished member Joshua Van alternated between singing along quietly and drilling with his longtime boxing coach Jose Vasquez.
Holding three-pound weights and punching pool noodles being swung at him in rhythm, Van turned to the camera and doesn’t miss a beat. Every punch connected with the center of the Styrofoam floatation device turned training tool, even as his pace quickened. When the buzzer screeched that the round is done, he and Vasquez playfully continued the routine with a noodle bouncing off Van’s head and pantomimed punches headed back in the coach’s direction.
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Throughout the hour-long session, Van jokes with Vasquez, myself and UFC.com’s Zac Pacleb at a near-constant rate. Van asks if he looks good, if he looks big, and it’s in those moments that you remember he’s a 24-year-old kid who happens to be the UFC flyweight champion, one who will finally get to defend his title against Tatsuro Taira this weekend in the co-main event of UFC 328.
“I’m focused when I have fun,” he said once his session has wrapped. “What you saw today is how I train everywhere. I go to three gyms and I’m always the same. I like to have fun. If you look at this fighting stuff as a job, you’re not going to be very successful. You might get to the top, but you’re not going to be at the top for a long time because having fun is the whole point of doing what you love.”
If it hasn’t been clear thus far, Van absolutely loves what he does.
The native of Myanmar has been in the UFC for less than three years, yet he already amassed a 9-1 record and rose to the top of one of the most talent-rich divisions in the promotion. He fought four times in 2024 and foreshadowed his breakout campaign in 2025 ahead of his final bout that year against Cody Durden, telling the late Thomas Gerbasi that if he won, “2025 is going to be the takeover.”
He beat Durden at UFC 310, and indeed, took over last year.
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An early win over Rei Tsuruya kept him moving forward, and a third-round stoppage of Bruno Silva earned him a place in the rankings. Two weeks later, he hustled back into the Octagon and outworked Brandon Royval down the stretch of a title eliminator bout that landed at the top of numerous Fight of the Year ballots, setting himself up for a championship clash with Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 323 in Las Vegas at the end of the year.
Less than 30 seconds into the fight, Van tree-topped the champion, who tried to brace his fall and suffered a gruesome-looking elbow injury that instantly halted the fight. Van celebrated in the Octagon, but when made his way backstage at T-Mobile Arena for pictures and interviews, the newly minted champion was clearly conflicted, unsure how to react and respond in the midst of a dream moment that didn’t play out as he had envisioned.
“Man, it was a confused moment,” he said. “I celebrated, I was happy but then going back to the hotel — usually I’ll stay up until like four in the morning, watch my fight again and again, but this fight, I couldn’t do that. I didn’t want to celebrate the win for like two weeks after I won the belt, and my coaches were like, ‘You won. He’s a black belt, he should know how to fall and it’s not (your) fault he broke his arm.’ … After those two weeks, I came to learn that everything happens for a reason, so I was like, ‘Hey, if you want the belt, we can run it back.’ As of right now, I’m the champ, and if they want the belt, they can try and come take it from me.”
Granted, the hyper-active flyweight titleholder is not one to sit back and wait for challengers to emerge and make their case for a championship opportunity.
When Manel Kape knocked out Royval in the first-round of their main event clash on the final card of the year, he called out Van, who was genuinely eager to face him in Houston when the UFC rolled into Toyota Center for a Fight Night event in mid-February.
“I asked for everybody,” he said with a laugh. “I texted my manager, (UFC matchmaker) Mick (Maynard) himself. I saw Pantoja training and I was like, ‘I think Pantoja’s healthy; let me know.’ And then I saw (Kyoji) Horiguchi win; I said, ‘I want him.’ I called out everybody — Manel (Kape), (Tatsuro) Taira, Pantoja, Horiguchi; all of them… The UFC decided to give me someone and I’m very happy. But stay ready as a contender, because the champ will call you out when it’s time. Right now, we got one guy, and then after that, y’all better stay ready.”
Originally scheduled to compete at UFC 327 last month in Miami, Van’s side asked for the fight to be pushed back a month as the champion was dealing with some injuries that had his coaches concerned.
“They told me two weeks before they called it off, ‘We’re gonna call it off; things aren’t looking good’ and I was like, ‘I’m doing good’ and kept begging them,” Van said, still playfully annoyed that he had to wait another month before returning to action. “They did a little meeting without me, and next thing you know, they called it off… It was difficult, but I was going through some minor injuries, so the coaches saw something that I usually don’t go through in fight camp, and they wanted to push back the date. Now we’re perfectly fine.”
Having both spoken with and spent time with Van throughout 2025 before reconnecting in Houston earlier this year, there is a night-and-day shift in his level of comfort in front of the camera and in accepting the position that he’s in. At one point when we spoke last September, he demurred when I suggested that teammates like Alden Coria and Michael Aswell Jr. looked up to him, viewed him as a role model because he was the first of their group to reach the UFC and the success he had enjoyed.
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Now, he’s actively speaking about himself as a leader and role model, and has grown exceptionally comfortable in the position, whether it’s with his teammates, his nephew Vel, or the nation of Myanmar as a whole.
“Before being a champion, I didn’t think that I had achieved anything,” he said. “Now being a champion, my teammates look up to me even more. Now they all come to my strength and conditioning, my boxing, and that’s how we get better as a team.
“When there’s a nation looking up to you — the people of Myanmar, I got kids asking me for advice, telling me they look up to me, so that’s a big responsibility. Putting my mom in the position she’s in now gives me more motivation, and then my nephew… I love that guy. Just seeing him look up to me, hearing him tell me, ‘I wanna be like you when I grow up’ means everything.”
As much as he revels in the opportunities his success has afforded him and welcomes the newfound responsibilities that come with being a leader for his community, Van’s focus has always and will always remain on his craft.
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The day he invited us to the gym in Houston, the call time was 7 a.m. — not the usual hours you associate with a 24-year-old with the world in the palm of his hand. Thanks to the typical Houston traffic, he rolled in a few minutes late but immediately got right down to business.
Ascending to the top of the flyweight division has meant more appearances, more demands on his time, including a greater number of promotional trips with the UFC. Whether at home or abroad, the work never stops.
“You know how people say, ‘When you become champion, you get better by like 30-percent?’ I’m feeling it,” he said. “I see it in the gym when I go train. I could be out of town, but when I get back, it’s right back in there. There is a responsibility you have, even when you’re out of town, and you know it… My thing is that a leader is not supposed to enjoy himself. He’s supposed to enjoy watching his people enjoy the moments, and I see myself as a leader for the next generation. I can motivate the younger generation. For the next 10 years, why not stay active and grind, and then when it’s all said and done, I can rest.
“But while I’m in the game, I’m always gonna work my *** off.”
This weekend, Van finally gets to step back into the Octagon, squaring off with the Japanese prospect many envisioned as the first of this younger generation of talents bubbling up in the flyweight division to be the one fighting for UFC gold.
The 26-year-old Taira debuted a year before Van and rattled off six straight wins before landing on the wrong side of a split decision verdict in a competitive bout with Royval. After a mauling of short-notice replacement HyunSung Park last August, Taira hit the Octagon one fight prior to Van and Pantoja at UFC 323 in December, where he dominated and finished two-time champion Brandon Moreno in roughly a round-and-a-half.
“Remember when they were going to cancel out the flyweight division?” Van said. “Right now, flyweight is one of the most exciting divisions, and I’m the champion. (Beating Taira) will mean everything because Tatsuro is one of the greats in our division. He’s young and up-and-coming. I’m young myself. This is the new generation of fighting, and we’re gonna show the world who’s the better man that night.”
What has always been most impressive about Van during his meteoric rise is that at no point have these moments seemed too big for him.
As much as his ascent is wildly uncommon (he stands as the second-youngest UFC champion in history), Van feels like it’s just a natural progression.
“I always looked at myself as world champion, even when I first started, so this is nothing new,” he said. “I just look at this fight as another fight. I’m not looking at this fight being any bigger than any other fight. I’m as excited as I was in my debut.”
He means it too.
The flyweight champion genuinely loves to compete no matter the opponent, and after one of the longer stretches on the sidelines of his UFC career, he’s itching to get back to work and build on last year’s “takeover.”
“2026 is to show the world how great we are,” he said. “It’s gonna be an even better year this year.”
It starts this weekend against Taira, who he expects to finish inside of three rounds. And after that?
“Right now, to be honest, it’s just Tatsuro,” Van said. “But you know me (laughs). Maybe call me Sunday morning, and I’ll tell you who I wanna fight next.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on May 9, 2026. Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.