Joshua Van Wants To Show Everyone How Great He Is

If it hasn’t been clear thus far, Van absolutely loves what he does.

The native of Myanmar has been in the UFC for less than three years, yet he already amassed a 9-1 record and rose to the top of one of the most talent-rich divisions in the promotion. He fought four times in 2024 and foreshadowed his breakout campaign in 2025 ahead of his final bout that year against Cody Durden, telling the late Thomas Gerbasi that if he won, “2025 is going to be the takeover.”

He beat Durden at UFC 310, and indeed, took over last year.

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An early win over Rei Tsuruya kept him moving forward, and a third-round stoppage of Bruno Silva earned him a place in the rankings. Two weeks later, he hustled back into the Octagon and outworked Brandon Royval down the stretch of a title eliminator bout that landed at the top of numerous Fight of the Year ballots, setting himself up for a championship clash with Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 323 in Las Vegas at the end of the year.

Less than 30 seconds into the fight, Van tree-topped the champion, who tried to brace his fall and suffered a gruesome-looking elbow injury that instantly halted the fight. Van celebrated in the Octagon, but when made his way backstage at T-Mobile Arena for pictures and interviews, the newly minted champion was clearly conflicted, unsure how to react and respond in the midst of a dream moment that didn’t play out as he had envisioned.

“Man, it was a confused moment,” he said. “I celebrated, I was happy but then going back to the hotel — usually I’ll stay up until like four in the morning, watch my fight again and again, but this fight, I couldn’t do that. I didn’t want to celebrate the win for like two weeks after I won the belt, and my coaches were like, ‘You won. He’s a black belt, he should know how to fall and it’s not (your) fault he broke his arm.’ … After those two weeks, I came to learn that everything happens for a reason, so I was like, ‘Hey, if you want the belt, we can run it back.’ As of right now, I’m the champ, and if they want the belt, they can try and come take it from me.”