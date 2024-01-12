Joshua Van Wants To Prove Everyone Right

Luckily for him, the flyweight division has never been deeper. All you have to do is look at a similarly aged prospect to Van like Tatsuro Taira, who needed five wins (including three finishes) to get his name in and around the Top 15.

That also means Van can take his time building his skills, which are already pretty sharp. In his decision wins over Zhalgas Zhumagulov and Kevin Borjas, Van displayed slick boxing and a good sense of how to win rounds when things got tight.

At the very least, he impressed UFC.com writer E. Spencer Kyte, who put Van on his “Fighters On The Rise in 2024” piece. For Van, hype isn’t pressure so much as motivation to keep doing what he has been doing.