Joshua Van | Time To Complete The Takeover

“It’s just the hunger, man,” he said about why that win over the Mexican veteran last September was such a pivotal moment for him. “I used to get a big head or things like that, and after that win, something just sparked. I don’t ever want to get out-worked or lose a fight because things that I didn’t do in camp or stuff like that. It was a new spark.”

Van beat Durden afterward, putting two victories between him and his July loss to Charles Johnson, reaffirming his standing as the top prospect in the 125-pound weight class heading into this year.

Watch UFC 323 Embedded

He returned to action in March, staying on the UFC 311 fight card after Bruno Silva was forced out with an injury, and dominated Road to UFC winner Rei Tsuruya to push his winning streak to three. By June, Silva was ready to compete, and the two faced off at UFC 316 in Newark, with the Houston-based native of Myanmar building into the contest and finishing the Brazilian “Bulldog” with a mix of body blows and rapid-fire hooks to the dome along the fence.

Just before he tipped back his first celebratory beverage at his victory party back home, Van’s phone buzzed. Manel Kape was out of his pivotal clash with Brandon Royval, and the spot was his if he wanted it. The fight was three weeks away, and “The Fearless” lived up to his moniker, accepting in a flash, trading his drink of choice for a glass of water and getting right back down to business.