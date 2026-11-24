In May, he defended the belt for the first time with a fifth-round stoppage win over Tatsuro Taira, showing poise and championship mettle. Then in September, Van cemented his standing as the best flyweight in the world with a unanimous decision win over Pantoja, putting to bed any doubts about how he won the title in the first place.

“For me, what was more important was for me to keep that belt, right? To be the best guy in the world,” Van said. “I don’t really care about the doubters. We’re always gonna have doubters, so I don’t really give no mind to the doubters.”

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While he doesn’t pay attention to the critics, the fact that he successfully defended his title against Pantoja shifted the narrative surrounding the 25-year-old champion in a different direction.