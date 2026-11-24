Less than a year ago, Joshua Van won the UFC flyweight title in a way that no one wants to claim it as Alexandre Pantoja suffered a gruesome elbow injury that instantly stopped the fight before half-a-minute passed. Van was stuck with conflicting emotions: excited about his rise and becoming the first athlete from Myanmar to win gold but upset it came in a less-than-definitive manner.
In May, he defended the belt for the first time with a fifth-round stoppage win over Tatsuro Taira, showing poise and championship mettle. Then in September, Van cemented his standing as the best flyweight in the world with a unanimous decision win over Pantoja, putting to bed any doubts about how he won the title in the first place.
“For me, what was more important was for me to keep that belt, right? To be the best guy in the world,” Van said. “I don’t really care about the doubters. We’re always gonna have doubters, so I don’t really give no mind to the doubters.”
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While he doesn’t pay attention to the critics, the fact that he successfully defended his title against Pantoja shifted the narrative surrounding the 25-year-old champion in a different direction.
Over the last two years, Van earned six wins, including a short-notice win over Brandon Royval as well as his three title-fight victories. In three-and-a-half years on the roster, the Houston-based standout has amassed an 11 -1 record inside the Octagon, those eleven wins good for fifth all-time in the division’s history and just three behind Pantoja’s 14.
His three title-fights wins are tied for second all-time, and his eight-fight winning streak overall has him tied with Pantoja for second and five back of the best flyweight in UFC history, Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.
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Although he has a long way to go in terms of matching Johnson’s dominance, it’s hard to not speculate about how high Van can climb as he stares down his matchup with Manel Kape at UFC 336.
The 33-year-old Kape heads into his first UFC championship opportunity on a four-fight stoppage streak and, after dropping his first two Octagon appearances, having won eight of his last nine.
“He’s definitely one of the top guys,” Van said. “We could say a lot about him, but one thing I can say for sure is that he’s a great fighter, and he gets all my respect… I gotta bring my A-game and beat him at his own game.”
Before the two share the Octagon in Toronto, they will continue to share time on stage, in front of the camera, and facing off with one another. As has become customary for Van during his rise to stardom, those moments will be filled with trash talk, all of which the mischievous titleholder adores.
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“I love it,” Van said. “I always say that he’s a funny guy. I’m kinda entertained, but sometimes, he be saying a lot of things I don’t understand. It’s all fun and games, man. I love it. I love it.”
I joked that opponents should think twice about getting into a war of words with the younger man in Van, and the flyweight titleholder agreed, expressing his disappointment to miss the first press conference during UFC 334 fight week due to travel issues.
“I’m telling you, man,” he laughed. “Manel is a different breed. He likes talking. I was so bummed out that I couldn’t make it to the press conference, but we did a face-to-face interview thing, and it was good.”
He did arrive in time for the final face off, where the two jawed at each other doing a sit-down interview with Daniel Cormier that will come out prior to the fight, which Van promised is worth the wait.
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“We started before the camera was rolling and DC was like, ‘Save some for the cameras!’” he laughed. “It was wild, man.”
As much as he undeniably enjoys the back-and-forth verbal battles with his opponents, there is no question that Van loves what he does as well and ruling the flyweight ranks.
When UFC made a stop in Houston in February, UFC.com’s Zac Pacleb and I visited with Van to capture some content ahead of his fight with Taira. After the early-morning session at Aztlan Boxing Gym, Van drove us all to breakfast at Snooze where he ordered the Pancake Flight, which consisted of three sizeable pancakes covered in indulgent toppings, and ran through them without any concern about his weight — the perks of a then-24-year-old’s metabolism.
Ahead of his rematch with Pantoja, Van looked noticeably more filled out, but when asked mass last week if he had put on some muscle mass, “The Fearless” chalked it up to being young.
“I didn’t, but it just comes naturally,” he said. “I think my body is just growing into a man, I guess. After each and every fight, I gain about two pounds every fight, so this is now my biggest and best.”
There was only one possible follow-up question.
“I still eat McDonald’s here and there, but yes, I definitely gotta cut more than usual,” Van said with a laugh. “The Tatsuro fight was one of my tough ones. My last fight wasn’t that bad, but I was a little bigger than usual, for sure.”
While he hasn’t made a specific effort to changing his S&C routine, the one thing Van has focused more on since ascending to the flyweight throne is keeping his body feeling good after workouts and between fights, recognizing that he’s at his best when he’s feeling fresh.
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“I would say focus on my recovery (more),” he said. “When my body is recovered, I train better, and come fight day, my body isn’t as drained, so I can strike more, and I have more power for sure, and that helps me a lot.”
Given that he already averages the second-highest amount of significant strikes landed per minute in UFC history as well as the most significant strikes landed in the history of the division, him realizing what sets him up to continue pushing his trademark torrid pace should have everyone in the division worried.
Once January rolls around, Kape will be the next one to feel it inside the Octagon.
“Come fight day, he’s about to find out,” Van said.