Joshua Van | Ready to Keep Making History

Since the pandemic, there have only been two instances in which a men’s flyweight title fight occupied the marquee, and one of those times — UFC 310, when Pantoja defended his title against Kai Asakura — only happened because the welterweight championship main event fell apart a few weeks out.

But it’s not just about where this fight falls in the lineup that makes this moment worth celebrating and for Van’s excitement to be legitimate. It’s also because after once being on the chopping block, the flyweight division has become one of the most consistently entertaining and competitive weight classes in the promotion from top to bottom, and now a heated rivalry between its last two champions is a big enough fight to serve as the main event in the second largest media market in the United States.

“It feels great to represent flyweight,” continued Van, who has gone 10-1 since arriving in the UFC in the summer of 2023 and carries a seven-fight winning streak into his second title defense this weekend. “It’s not just a one-man job, so shout out to all the flyweights putting in work, staying active. I’m very, very grateful to be in this position.”

Additionally, Van has always been proud and vocal in representing his homeland of Myanmar, which is the largest country by area in mainland Southeast Asia, but a nation not known for its international sporting history.