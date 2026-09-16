Joshua Van | Ready to Keep Making History

“Flyweight — we did it!”
Joshua Van’s response when asked about the significance of his championship rematch with Alexandre Pantoja headlining Crypto.com UFC 331 this weekend at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles seems to say it all.
While the 24-year-old champion punctuated his words with his bright smile and a nervous chuckle, the position and the significance his second title defense cannot be overlooked. In fact, it’s should be something Van, Pantoja and the rest of the flyweight ranks should be extremely proud of.
Saturday marks the ninth time that a flyweight title fight has headlined a numbered event, meaning that only one-third of the championship fights in the division’s 14-year history have been slotted in what is universally recognized as the brightest spotlight available in the sport.
Since the pandemic, there have only been two instances in which a men’s flyweight title fight occupied the marquee, and one of those times — UFC 310, when Pantoja defended his title against Kai Asakura — only happened because the welterweight championship main event fell apart a few weeks out.
But it’s not just about where this fight falls in the lineup that makes this moment worth celebrating and for Van’s excitement to be legitimate. It’s also because after once being on the chopping block, the flyweight division has become one of the most consistently entertaining and competitive weight classes in the promotion from top to bottom, and now a heated rivalry between its last two champions is a big enough fight to serve as the main event in the second largest media market in the United States.
“It feels great to represent flyweight,” continued Van, who has gone 10-1 since arriving in the UFC in the summer of 2023 and carries a seven-fight winning streak into his second title defense this weekend. “It’s not just a one-man job, so shout out to all the flyweights putting in work, staying active. I’m very, very grateful to be in this position.”
Additionally, Van has always been proud and vocal in representing his homeland of Myanmar, which is the largest country by area in mainland Southeast Asia, but a nation not known for its international sporting history.
But this weekend, Van will don custom shorts bearing elements of Myanmar’s flag as he continues his historic march as the first athlete from his homeland to compete in the UFC by adding another first to his growing list of accomplishments.
“Representing my country is always a prideful thing for me because coming from where we come from,” he said. “Myanmar is not a small country, but a lot of people don’t know because we don’t really get opportunities, so for me to show the world where we come from is just a blessing.
“Oh, my God,” he added exuberantly when asked about his signature shorts. “That’s the best part of this fight week is the custom shorts! I can’t wait to show out in those shorts.”
It’s reactions like that and his genuine feeling that his custom gear is the best part of the week that serve as a reminder that despite all his success inside the Octagon, Van is still just a 24-year-old living his dream and navigating life at the top of his sport with an uncanny level of cool.
The fighting part and rocketing to the top of the UFC flyweight division in two and a half years? He’s always seen that as just how things are supposed to go and a reflection of the skills he brings to the cage and the effort he puts in ahead of every fight.
While the spotlight has gotten brighter and the attention increased, nothing about Van’s approach has shifted, while the things that matter most to him have gotten easier.
“A lot more media, a lot more media,” he said with a laugh when asked the biggest change since becoming champion last December. “Life is a lot easier. Taking care of my family is a lot easier, but other than that, everything is the same.”
It’s how he feels about this fight week too — “it feels the same as always” — although if you asked anyone else, they’d tell you it’s anything but.
Saturday’s rematch with Pantoja was inevitable the instant the Brazilian suffered a gruesome elbow injury just 26 seconds into their clash at UFC 323.
Van won the title, but the victory didn’t have the same feel as traditional championship wins because it came by way of an early injury, not the challenger actively dethroning him over the course of the contest.
But while Pantoja was sidelined, Van successfully defended the flyweight title in a come-from-behind win over Japanese contender Tatsuro Taira that topped many midyear rankings of the best fights of 2026. He showed patience and poise when stuck in bad positions and an urgency to make his time on his feet count once he got himself off the canvas.
After a competitive first four rounds, Van’s relentless offensive output and pressure became too much for Taira, as the challenger folded under a wave of offense just 92 seconds into the final frame.
“I always knew I was a dog, so it just proved to the people that have been doubting me that I am a dog,” the champion said with a smirk and a laugh when asked the impact of his bout with Taira. “It meant a lot for me. Even though I won the belt, it was bittersweet for me because of the way it went.
“But when I beat Tatsuro, I was like, ‘This is how winning a title is supposed to feel like.’”
Now he’s just a handful of days away from running it back with Pantoja in a rematch everyone knew was coming that, in addition to answering the questions that remain from their first meeting.
“He talked too much and that s*** just kinda annoyed me,” laughed Van, discussing the back-and-forth that has transpired between him and Pantoja in the buildup to UFC 331. “When the first fight was done, he was being so respectful, and he did an interview a couple months later and he was talking crazy.
“I was like, ‘I respect you so much, and for you to talk crazy like this just annoys me’ so I was just going along with it.”
Verbal jousting aside, the contest itself has taken on a different flavor than their first meeting, especially in the wake of Van’s successful title defense in Newark earlier this year.
When they met in Las Vegas in December, most looked at Van as someone who was in the right place at the right time and made the most of it to earn a championship opportunity, as it was his short notice win over Brandon Royval five months earlier that catapulted him into the matchup with Pantoja.
Few expected him to dethrone the dominant champion, who had earned consecutive submission wins over Kai Asakura and Kai Kara-France to give him four successful title defenses, and his experience and overall skillset was believed to be too much for the ascending prospect.
But then 26 seconds into the fight, disaster struck.
Pantoja had thrown a high kick, which Van caught and turned into an opportunity to “tree top” the champion, and when Pantoja extended his left hand to the canvas to help absorb the impact, his elbow collapsed and dislocated.
The belt was halted, Pantoja was ushered out of the Octagon, and Van was the new champion, though it didn’t quite feel that way to most.
Now, nine months later, they’re primed to run it back.
“It’s the same way I prepared for him the first time,” Van said of his preparations. “I don’t think he’s gonna change his fighting style — he’s gonna try to, but he’s been doing it for so long, it’s hard to change what you’ve been doing.
“He’s gonna try to change, but the moment he gets tired, he’ll go back to the old him.
“I just look at every fight like I don’t have an opponent; I just look at the fight that I have in front of me as the biggest fight,” he added in regard to the rematch, offering a glimpse into the simple, but valuable mindset that has helped carry him to such great heights so quickly. “I train the best I can every time.
“I have two camps for him, but he had two camps for me too, so I think this is gonna be the best flyweight fight.”
And what will it mean to emerge victorious?
“It will mean a lot because every fight is the biggest fight,” Van said with a smile. “Beat him and we write a new history."
Don't miss a moment of Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2, live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on September 19, 2026. The Early Prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.