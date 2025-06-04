Joshua Van | Keeping Things Simple

“I don't watch no other sport,” he adds.

That purity of tunnel vision has gotten Van to where he is at the age of 23. And even though that’s an age where most fighters are getting their feet wet and figuring out their path to the UFC, the Myanmar native is already here and plotting bigger things. So when his March fight with Silva was postponed, Van jumped right into a matchup with late replacement Rei Tsuruya, won that, and then started looking as far up the 125-pound ladder as he could. That led him back to the number 12-ranked Brazilian.

“I'm trying to get to that title as fast as I can,” Van said, and though a victory over Silva won’t get him there, it will mean a four-fight winning streak and one step closer to his ultimate goal. And yes, it’s been a seven-fight whirlwind since his Octagon debut just two years ago, but he’s finally getting to a point where he can take everything in and start enjoying his success.

“I learned to enjoy it a little bit more now,” he said. “Between fight camps, I travel a little bit, have fun with some friends and stuff like that. So I learned to slow down. And this fight camp has been perfect for me. Every fight camp, we enjoy it more and more now that I’m taking more rest and stuff like that. So yeah, I'm enjoying it right now.”