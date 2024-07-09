Joshua Van: "I Got Work To Do"

It could have been the recipe for a young fighter to get distracted, frustrated and go off the rails, but the 22-year-old Van stayed the course, avoiding the risk of peaking too soon.

“The way I'm training has always been the same,” Van said. “Then the two weeks before we pick it up. You know how people, when they don't have a fight, they barely train and then when they have a fight, they pick it up zero to a hundred. It's not like that with me. We stay consistent with it.”

That’s the physical part. As for the mental, Van looks to his head coach, fellow UFC fighter Daniel Pineda, who has seen everything in this game twice.

“He just tells me to stay ready,” said Van. “Especially when they canceled the first time in June. He was like, ‘Just stay ready, they might call you short notice.’ It was basically him and Frank (Gallego) telling me to stay training and keep my head focused. At one point in time got to the point where I really wanted to retire and find a job. And he was like, ‘You know what? These things happen. You gotta be patient.’ He was telling me all this stuff that really helped me.”