Joshua Van Eyeing Most Active UFC Fighter Record

Van isn’t just a guy who likes to fight and get a nice paycheck once a month by taking a fight. Van is invested in his training and his career and feels that with every fight he takes, he is improving, and he is rapidly becoming a major prospect in the flyweight division.

“I’ll definitely slow down later,” Van said. “The main goal is getting to the UFC and to get to the UFC you’ve got to fight whenever they call you. I’m just staying ready. It’s not that I want to fight less when I’m in the UFC. Just the most fights you can get in the UFC is like six or seven. Eventually I think I’ll have to slow down but if they can get me a fight every f*****g month in the UFC I’m going to fight every f*****g month.”

Fury FC President Eric Garcia is as high on the Texas prospect as the next guy, but is already having to find himself slowing Van’s fight output, which comes as a comedic burden to Van.

“I’m not going to lie, I want to fight every week,” Van laughed. “It’s amazing to have a guy like Eric Garcia looking out for you. I stay ready. I can fight every week. My weight’s not too bad. I walk around on weight. I’m on weight right now. I can fight every week. I feel blessed to be a part of Fury.”