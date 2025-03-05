Joshua Van Is Enjoying Each Moment

He’s pretty good at it, too. Van is 12-2 a pro, with a 5-1 record in the UFC, and he’s rising rapidly at 125 pounds heading into his bout with unbeaten Rei Tsuruya. That means for all his willingness to just scrap, he’s got to deal with the reality that more and more people are paying attention to his each and every move in the Octagon.

“Especially fighting in Vegas,” said Van, whose last three wins over Felipe Bunes, Edgar Chairez and Cody Durden have come in the “fight capital of the world.” “There's always crowds in the fighter hotel. So it’s definitely different there. But that comes with it, so you got to deal with it.”

Van is dealing with it just fine. And dare I say he might even be enjoying it a little.

“Yeah, when I go out to fight, even my last fight, I noticed that a lot more people come up to me and they're asking for pictures and stuff like that. Every fight, people are starting to know you more, and especially this fight, I think a lot of people will know me more.”