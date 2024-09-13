Joshua Van: Embracing The Mexican Fighting Spirit

“When Jason called me, I said, ‘I can't say no,’” recalled Van, who cut his night short to start getting ready for UFC 306.

“I was like, I got to go,” said Van, who was looking to take a little break after getting stopped by Charles Johnson in July. It was just the second loss of Van’s career, and the first of a UFC run that started out with a trio of wins over Zhalgas Zhumagulov, Borjas, and Felipe Bunes. But now it was back to work.

“Short notice is always hard, but we managed to get what I need,” he said. “The work, once you push yourself so much, your body kind of gets used to it. So the first two days, it was hard, but after that it was like a normal day.”

In other words, Van is ready to throw down with a Mexican fighter on the Riyad Season Noche UFC card on Mexican Independence Day. As for being the “bad guy” on Saturday night, Van doesn’t believe that will be the case.

“I'm Mexican myself,” laughs the Myanmar native. “I got here when I was 12 and I'm about to be 23, so I've been with Mexicans for almost half my life and they see me as a Mexican, too. So I don't see myself as the bad guy.”

Well, Mexico won’t be on Van’s birth certificate, but the Daniel Pineda-coached flyweight does have that Mexican fighting spirit in him, and he knows it.