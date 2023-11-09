Joshua Van: Born Ready

If Van has learned anything from Pineda, it’s just that. All the pomp and circumstance don’t mean anything when the Octagon door shuts. Then, it is just a fight. And whittling everything down to its bare essence has helped Van win eight of his nine fights since turning pro in 2021.

“He is a tough coach,” Van admits. “He trains with us, so sometimes when you’re acting like you don't want to train, he knows what's going on. So while we kind of don't like him, we love him because he pushed us to our limit every day.”

That tough love pays off on fight night, and despite his youth, the recently minted 22-year-old knows it. It’s a lot to take in, especially since he’s only been training for this since he was 19. To make it to the UFC in that amount of time is pretty incredible for anyone, including a young man who grew up in Myanmar with the intention of becoming either a soccer player or preacher.

But once he arrived in the United States at the age of 12, he had to learn to fight to defend himself. And soon, he learned that he liked it and that he was good at it.