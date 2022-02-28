Joshua Jones Aims To Push Kyle Driscoll | UFC Fight Pass

“I’ve been borderline obese three times in my life and every time I got back down a weight it’s been through running, so I developed a taste for high miles,” Jones said. “It’s not really a burden to me; I like doing cardio. I actually prefer doing strength and conditioning and cardio-based stuff over the actual MMA portion.”
For a guy with less of an interest in MMA than basic cardio, things have gone well for Jones. Nine of his eleven wins have come by way of finish and he’s earned quite the nickname from his coach.
“My coach likes to call me Baby DC,” Jones laughed. “I guess my style just transfers over well into all three weight classes. I’m not a tall guy; I’m only 5’8. My reach is horrible, it’s like 69” or something like that, but I’ve had good matchups at all the different weight classes. Once I get inside, once I get you down, I’m heavier than I look, I guess.”
Jones will have quite the task in front of him in Kyle Driscoll, but if he can close the distance and unleash his inner DC or make it to the late rounds, he likes his odds.
