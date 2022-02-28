Joshua Jones Aims To Push Kyle Driscoll | UFC Fight Pass

The 31-year-old Jones has had finishes at 155, 170 and 185 in his career. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, his coach has said that he’d have the most success at 135 pounds.

Jones’ fluctuation in weight his whole career stems from a rare mix of lifelong weight issues mixed with a love for cardio.

“I’ve been borderline obese three times in my life and every time I got back down a weight it’s been through running, so I developed a taste for high miles,” Jones said. “It’s not really a burden to me; I like doing cardio. I actually prefer doing strength and conditioning and cardio-based stuff over the actual MMA portion.”

For a guy with less of an interest in MMA than basic cardio, things have gone well for Jones. Nine of his eleven wins have come by way of finish and he’s earned quite the nickname from his coach.

“My coach likes to call me Baby DC,” Jones laughed. “I guess my style just transfers over well into all three weight classes. I’m not a tall guy; I’m only 5’8. My reach is horrible, it’s like 69” or something like that, but I’ve had good matchups at all the different weight classes. Once I get inside, once I get you down, I’m heavier than I look, I guess.”