Josh Walker Aims To Be The Flyweight Jon Jones | UFC Fight Pass

“I started to become a fan of the UFC from watching Jon Jones; I think that’s the G.O.A.T. and that’s the guy that got me into it,” Walker explained. “One day I was sitting at home and I was watching one of those old UFC Unleashed things and it said on there that he was a wrestler.”

Growing up in a single-parent household, Walker didn’t have the resources to excel in his youth at a lot of the martial arts that go into creating the next Jon Jones. There was, however, always wrestling.

Starting late in the life, Walker was still able to land a spot on the University of Saint Mary wrestling team until burnout caused him to step away from the sport. While he never felt wrestling was his calling in life, he was now equipped with the passion for MMA, a wrestling base and a role model in life - his grandpa.

“My grandpa was an infantry Marine and an OC-11,” Walker said. “He was a rifleman in the Vietnam War. He served a few tours out there and he was just a badass guy. My whole life I wanted to be a warrior, and I wanted to fight. My whole life I always had something in me, a fire to be fighting somewhere.”