Josh Parisian Wants To Put ‘Weaponized Cardio’ On Display

After securing his sixth consecutive victory and seventh first-round finish of his professional career, Parisian was granted a UFC contract upon the official decision. Since coming into the promotion, Parisian has won two of four inside the Octagon, most recently stopping Alan Baudot in a come from behind victory at UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot in June.

UFC 285: Buy Tickets | Order The Pay Per View

In the first round, Baudot landed a short right hook, stunning Parisian and dropping him to the mat. Parisian weathered the storm and got back to his feet before securing a takedown and winning the remainder of the round.

The second round picked up right where the first left off; Parisian landing a takedown and controlling Baudot with immense top pressure. Parisian hammered away until the referee was forced to step in and stop the fight.

“It was a nice reminder to myself that that I can be hit, be rocked and it doesn’t mean that the fight’s over,” said Parisian, reflecting on his victory over Alan Baudot. “We’re in a fight and it’ll end when it ends, and I can take damage and weather it.”