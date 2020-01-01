Josh Parisian Is Ready For The Big Show

In true Michigan fashion, Parisian is back and refuses to let poor circumstances take over. From the Contender Series to TUF and back, his journey was made all the more special with a trip back home to the Southgate cage.

Parisian, who had knocked a man out in front of UFC President Dana White on his first DWCS appearance, kept his composure and remained a likable fighter in the TUF house, then went back home to the promotion that feels as close to home as home. WXC.

Watch Parisian on DWCS

“I love WXC,” Parisian said. “My first title fight was actually at a WXC show. I was with WXC before it even went to Norbert [Pasztor] and Michael [Pedenelli]. I’ve been with them for so long and had so many fights with them and they’ve always been so great.”

The world of regional fighting is sometimes a world of plotting and scheming. In some cases, concession stand employees leave with more money than fighters doing favors for promotion owners. For Parisian and every other fighter fighting under the WXC banner, a WXC fight night is a night free of financial worries. Show up, fight, they’ll take care of the rest.