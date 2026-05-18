Josh Hokit Wants To Become A Household Name

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Hokit had just engaged in a Fight of the Year candidate with perennial contender Blaydes in Miami as he claimed a unanimous decision victory to gatecrash the upper echelon of the heavyweight rankings. But before he’d even left the building, his next assignment was being hurriedly put together.

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An on-air comment from Joe Rogan asking whether there was still room on the White House card for Hokit, plus a separate question to UFC President and CEO Dana White from President Donald Trump about why Derrick Lewis wasn’t on the White House card, led White and his matchmaking team to quickly huddle and make the heavyweight bout between Hokit and Lewis. Lewis got the call and said yes, while Hokit was approached as he was making his way to an ambulance backstage at Kaseya Center.

“I was walking to an ambulance when Mick Maynard came backstage, and he said, 'Donald Trump really likes you. You're Donald Trump's new favorite fighter,' said Hokit.