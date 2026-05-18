Josh Hokit Wants To Become A Household Name

After just three fights in the Octagon, Josh Hokit has been handed the biggest fight of his career, on the most unique event in UFC history.
On Sunday, June 14, the Octagon lands on the South Lawn of the White House for a very special event. UFC Freedom 250 presented by Crypto.com and RAM will offer the fighters on the card the biggest audience of their careers, in an iconic setting that may never be repeated. For Hokit, it’s an opportunity that came unexpectedly, and immediately, following his career-best victory over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 327.
Hokit had just engaged in a Fight of the Year candidate with perennial contender Blaydes in Miami as he claimed a unanimous decision victory to gatecrash the upper echelon of the heavyweight rankings. But before he’d even left the building, his next assignment was being hurriedly put together.
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An on-air comment from Joe Rogan asking whether there was still room on the White House card for Hokit, plus a separate question to UFC President and CEO Dana White from President Donald Trump about why Derrick Lewis wasn’t on the White House card, led White and his matchmaking team to quickly huddle and make the heavyweight bout between Hokit and Lewis. Lewis got the call and said yes, while Hokit was approached as he was making his way to an ambulance backstage at Kaseya Center.
“I was walking to an ambulance when Mick Maynard came backstage, and he said, 'Donald Trump really likes you. You're Donald Trump's new favorite fighter,' said Hokit.
“He mentioned the White House, but I don't remember the exact sentence – I was kinda in and out after that type of fight (with Blaydes) – but I heard 'White House' and I was like, 'I'm there'.
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“It's a big opportunity. My body was hurting, and I didn't know if I was seriously injured or not, but it doesn't matter. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so I'm gonna take it.”
After elbowing his way to a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series last August, Hokit has been on a mission to achieve notoriety as he makes a rapid ascent up the heavyweight division.
After three fights, three wins, and a succession of attention-grabbing interview moments along the way, Hokit has certainly made a name for himself. Now he plans to use his newfound status to surge into heavyweight title contention with a victory over former title challenger Lewis in front of a massive audience.
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“There's gonna be a lot of eyeballs watching this event,” he said.
“So there's gonna be more people being able to see me, and see that I'm the future of the heavyweight division.”
The opportunity to fight on the White House card puts Hokit on the same bill as American fan-favorites Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler, who have already become hugely popular fighters with the American UFC fanbase due to their penchant for exciting fights.
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Hokit said he wants to be considered in a similar vein, and even opted to conduct his interview without his now-familiar larger-than-life pro-wrestling style persona.
“They're household names, and that's what I want to be,” he admitted.
“That's why I'm here, talking normal to you guys. My manager said if I talk normal, more people will like me. So, here I am, trying to be a household name, trying to be normal for you guys. He's found some medication for me. The voices are a little quieter, or lower, where I can be normal, I suppose. So it's good to share a card with (Gaethje and Chandler).”
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Most importantly, it’s a chance for Hokit to make more progress as he looks to reach the very top of the heavyweight division. After just three fights, he already finds himself ranked fifth, but his rapid ascent has come as no surprise, as he explained.
“I know what I'm capable of, I know my abilities, so I'm not surprised,” he said.
“Just looking at the heavyweight division, it's so shallow, so I just know I could make waves if I just have the right opportunity. They gave me the right opportunity, and I made it happen.”
Due to his victory over Blaydes, Hokit actually finds himself ranked four spots higher than Lewis as they head into their June 14 meeting. But in terms of their respective reputations in the division, Hokit knows Lewis already has the big-name reputation. For Hokit, it’s a chance to use that big name to raise his stock even higher.
“He's got the most knockouts in the heavyweight division,” he said.
“On paper, he's a respectable opponent; he's a household name. But I don't respect anybody who gives up on themselves in a fight, and that's what he showed in his last fight.
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“He's a bigger name in the UFC, a household name, so it's just going to bring more eyes to the event and to the matchup, and I'm going to make the most of it.
Another entertaining performance, and another big win, could see Hokit thrust into championship contention later this year, or early in 2027. The interim heavyweight title will be contested on the same card, as former two-division champion Alex Pereira takes on former interim heavyweight champ Ciryl Gane, while undisputed champion Tom Aspinall is on his way back after double eye surgery.
It means Hokit’s big chance couldn’t have come at a better time. And given the sheer scale of the stage he’ll be competing on, a show-stealing victory will make his call for a title shot all the harder to ignore.
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“Yeah. If I make a statement in an environment like a White House fight, it propels me into the title conversation,” he said.
“So I think the UFC would be smart to keep using the momentum I keep gaining in these fights, even in this quick turnaround after the Fight of the Year. I think a win (at the White House) moves me into title contention, for sure.”