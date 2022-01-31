Josh Fremd Wants Statement Win In Front Of Dana White

Josh Fremd makes it a point to stay in shape and keep himself ready between camps. At 8-2, the 28-year-old knockout artist never knows when the big call may come, but he knows one thing - he’s not going to blow it when it does.

FAC 12 with Dana White specifically there “Looking for a fight” this could be the call he’s been waiting on. He wasn’t planning for a fight, but he was more than happy to take it.

“I was targeting the end of next month, possibly early March,” Fremd said. “I’m always in the gym training and I don’t really take time off, but as far as getting prepared to fight, this was short notice.”