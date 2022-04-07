Josh Fremd's New Chapter

It wasn’t the first time Fremd got out of his comfort zone.

“I needed to grow as a fighter and I needed to be uncomfortable again,” he said of his 2019 move from Pittsburgh to Colorado. “It was between Florida or Colorado, and I gave Colorado a chance. I thought originally Florida was where I was gonna be at. And I came out here and I absolutely fell in love with it.”

Order UFC 273: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie | How To Watch In Your Country

It was a roll of the dice, and so was the Bauman fight, especially with all eyes on him entering the card in Missouri. But he wasn’t feeling any outside pressure; all he was concerned with was getting his hand raised and doing what he came to do.

“I heard people saying that and my coaches were telling me that, but I don't really think like that, especially if you saw the fights right after me,” he said of the pre-fight hype. “The (Eduardo) Dantas guy got a crazy head kick, Isaac (Dulgarian) goes out there and just mauls his guy, so there were really impressive performances after me, and in the back when they were doing all the decision making, it got a little dicey. I wasn't sure if I was actually gonna get it. So I put no pressure on myself - I said I just need to go out there and perform like myself. It was a slow start, for sure, and I was not happy with the entire performance, but I am happy that I was able to get the finish and do what I was supposed to do.”

What the 28-year-old was supposed to do was show that he was ready for the UFC and had outgrown the regional scene. Mission accomplished.