 Skip to main content
Josh Fremd reacts after his submission victory over Sedriques Dumas in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on March 11, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Josh Fremd: 'I Need A Statement Win'

Middleweight Josh Fremd Hopes To Showcase A Performance To Be Proud Of Against Andre Petroski At UFC Denver
By THOMAS GERBASI, ON X @THOMASGERBASI • Jul. 12, 2024

Open up Josh Fremd’s veins and he’ll bleed black and gold, but the Pittsburgh native has developed quite an affection for the state he’s adopted as his own, Colorado.

“Since I've moved out to Colorado, especially Denver, it's been nothing but welcoming people and just a great atmosphere. I love living here.”

UFC DENVER | Main Event Spotlight: Namajunas vs Cortez

He also loves fighting there, which means that when the Octagon is set up at Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday night, the Factory X middleweight will have the equivalent of a home game when he meets Andre Petroski. And while having the crowd on his side will be nice, what is even nicer is that he’s used to the high altitude in the “Mile High City,” and yes, that’s not a myth.

“Oh yeah, that's a real thing,” said Fremd. “Every once in a while I get a little bit winded when I'm not warmed up. Just walking up the stairs, it'll get you, especially if you're not hydrated. The air is thin up here.”

Josh Fremd punches Roman Kopylov of Russia in a middleweight fight during the Noche UFC event at T-Mobile Arena on September 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Josh Fremd punches Roman Kopylov of Russia in a middleweight fight during the Noche UFC event at T-Mobile Arena on September 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

So if you’re not acclimated, that’s a problem. And Fremd believes in a pick ‘em matchup, that gives him the advantage on fight night. 

“I think it gives me a huge edge,” he said. “Look at Petroski, he looks like a bodybuilder, so that's going to take a lot of oxygen for him to keep trying to get me to the ground. He's a good fighter, a very talented fighter, and he is really good at one particular aspect of fighting and that's definitely something I've been working on. But I think it (being acclimated) gives me a huge edge and it wouldn't matter if he came out here early or not. It takes a while to get acclimated to this. And I've rarely made trips home because it's a whole different world out here.”

2024 HALF-YEAR AWARDS: Knockouts | Submissions | Newcomers | Fights | Fighters

That doesn’t mean Fremd is counting on that aspect of the fight to make him overconfident. He’s trained with the groundfighting ace, fought on the same LFA cards before, and he’s prepared accordingly for the best version of the Philadelphian.

“Petroski has been out here before,” said Fremd. “He knows what he's getting himself into, so it's not like he's coming out here blind. So I'm going to be prepared for the best conditioned Andre Petroski and I just believe that mine's going to be better.”

Josh Fremd kicks Jamie Pickett in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Powers/Zuffa LLC)
Josh Fremd kicks Jamie Pickett in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Powers/Zuffa LLC)

And after coming out of the gates in the UFC with a 2-3 record, the 30-year-old isn’t celebrating his two years on the roster – he’s on a statement-making mission.

“I haven't done anything I wanted to yet,” Fremd said. “I haven't put my best foot forward. To me, personally, I haven't seized the opportunity that was given to me, and that's something that eats at me every single day. So I need to go out here and I need to put on a performance that I can be proud of. That's going to be anybody's biggest regret in their life if they get an opportunity and they don't seize it and they don't do the things that they know that they're capable of. That's just going to eat at me forever. So I'm working my ass off to be able to do that.”

Order UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2

He's got the team around him at Factory X, he’s got the perfect location in Colorado, and he obviously has the talent, otherwise he wouldn’t be here. All that’s left is to put everything together when he makes the walk on Saturday.

“Until I do something that I'm proud of that I can hang my hat on, I'm not satisfied,” said Fremd. “I’ve got three fights on the left of my contract with this one, then two after, and they could cut me at any time. It's not like I'm guaranteed those fights. So when you look at it, every single fight, you're fighting for your job. So this could be my last and I'm thinking like that. So I'm going to go out here and I'm going to leave everything on the table. I'm going to make everything exciting. I am going to try and break this man's will. I've seen him break many times and I believe I can get him to break.”

Josh Fremd punches Sedriques Dumas in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on March 11, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Josh Fremd punches Sedriques Dumas in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on March 11, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Yeah, he’s a Coloradan now, but statements like that sound more than a little bit like a guy from the Steel City.

“A hundred percent. That's a Pittsburgh attitude. That's just a Western Pennsylvania thing. I am not going to rest on moral victories. I didn't just want to get here. I want to make a career out of it. I want to make money. I want to change my life and that's what I'm going to go do.”

Joining Us For UFC 304 In Manchester? Get Your Tickets!

Does it start this weekend for Josh Fremd? 

“I need a statement win,” he said. “I am able to put people's lights out and that's something I haven't got to show in the UFC just yet. So I'm hoping that I go out there, put everything together and have a performance that I'm proud of.” 

Order UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2

UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez took place live from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on July 13, 2024. See the Final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!

Tags
UFC Denver
A view of Sphere in Las Vegas with Noche UFC logo
Announcements

UFC Names Riyadh Season Title Partner For Epic UFC 306…

Riyadh Season Noche UFC on Sept. 14 Celebrates Mexican Independence Day As First Sports Event To Be Produced At Sphere. Riyadh Season Becomes First Title Partner Of A UFC Event.

More
Photos of the UFC's "Subtle" clothing collection
UFC Store

A SUBTLE APPROACH TO SUMMER

UFC's Subtle Collection Captures The Low-Key Aesthetic For Your Summer Fit

More
Drew Dober joins UFC Unfiltered for the 804th Episode of the podcast
UFC Unfiltered

UFC UNFILTERED | Drew Dober, UFC Fight Night:…

Watch the 804th Episode of UFC Unfiltered with guest Drew Dober.

Watch the Video