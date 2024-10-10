Josh Fremd Goes All In For UFC Rebound

“I let it go because, at the end of the day, in this sport, you're not really going to come across too many, especially on the level that I'm at,” Fremd said. “I'm not in the Top 10, I'm not fighting for a title, I'm still trying to make my bones in the UFC. So there really is no such thing for us as a rematch. What I like to think of is, okay, the next time I come across that particular style, I'm going to do this better. So it's never a face, it's never a person or an individual. It's more a style of fighting.”

Fremd, 30, sounds like he’s in a good place in his career. He hasn’t figured everything out yet, but he knows enough to make a move. And he’s hungry. That’s the key.

Get An In-Depth Look At Saturday's Main Event

“Let's be honest, I've never had crazy aspirations to become a UFC champion, but I've had crazy expectations for myself as to when I make it to UFC, not if I make it to the UFC, that I put forth my best effort performances and all that,” Fremd said. “And I believe that I have not done that yet. I might've been in close fights, but I just haven't performed to the level that I know that I'm capable of. And if I don't do that, that will definitely be a huge regret in life. But I'm going to do everything in my power and try my hardest to make it happen.”

So, no championship ambitions for the Pittsburgh native? It’s deeper than that.

“For everyone, it's different,” he said. “Like I said, I didn't get into MMA to be a champion. I have a couple of championship belts and I fought for a couple belts that I didn't win, but it was never the material or the title for me. I'm not a very egotistical guy. I wanted to do this just for an outlet. I wanted to do this to fight some personal demons. And for me now, it still gives me the calmness that I desire. I don't feel anxiety, I don't feel depressed most of the time anymore because I have training, I have fighting in my life and I'm at the highest level of fighting. I want to do the best I can, but I'm not out here every day like, ‘Oh my God, I got to be a champion or it's a failure.’ I think, for me, personally, winning 10 fights in the UFC would be amazing. To say I did something that I was going to do when I was 13 years old is an amazing thing for me.”