Josh Fremd Gets Back On The Horse

“No, no, no,” he said. “This is fighting. This stuff happens. You just got to get back on the horse.”

And back to fighting with the same style and intensity that led him to the UFC in the first place. He knows he’s got the talent to do so, but it can be hard to explain that being in the big show is a different animal, and in a sport where there are a million ways to win and lose, sometimes you’re on the wrong end of those millions.

“It is hard to explain,” Fremd admits. “That's kind of why I just haven't. (Laughs) You can try and explain it to people, but they're not going to completely understand. Those who are close to me, I've explained it. They know what I'm about, they know that I'm a good fighter. And then other people, I heard something really cool the other day. It's like the rule of 10: three people are going to care, three people aren't going to care and four people are just going to be sitting around waiting for someone else to make a decision on who to care about and what to care about. So it doesn't matter, as long as I know what I know and the people that are close to me know who I am, that's all that matters.”

And what matters right now is making his 9-4 record into a 10-4 one by handing the 7-0 Dumas his first pro loss. That’s a lot of numbers floating around, but one Fremd never really had to deal with was having an “0” in his loss column this far into his career. And while he didn’t want to lose to Robert Gidron in his third pro fight in 2018, he does think being undefeated may be an added pressure on Dumas’ shoulders.