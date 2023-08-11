Josh Fremd Blocks Out The Noise

That concept is “just win.” At this level of the sport, any victory is hard-fought and the culmination of several weeks of preparation and sacrifice, whether there’s 20 people, 2,000, or 20,000 in attendance, and for Fremd, getting the win over Dumas after starting his UFC career out with losses to Anthony Hernandez and Tresean Gore was a big deal. But as he approaches his Saturday bout against Jamie Pickett, he’s not basking in the glory of that first Octagon victory. Just the opposite.

“That feeling of getting my hand raised is quite addictive,” he said. “And, if anything, it's made me work even harder, and I still have those losses. It's a bad taste in my mouth. I feel like I have a lot to prove to myself and to other people. So it hasn't really changed anything. I'm still out here getting it.”

Saturday's Full Fight Card Breakdown

“Out here” is the Factory X gym in Colorado, where Fremd has left his beloved Pittsburgh behind in order to get work with some of the best in the game and chase his MMA dreams. It’s been a good fit for him not just physically, but mentally, where he’s learning to get to a place where he can deliver his best performances consistently.