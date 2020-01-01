Josh Emmett Knows He Deserves More Attention

As the world slowly started to shut down and borders began to close, the Emmetts decided the trip was still worth it against the pleading of their friends and family.

And while it wasn’t easy getting there, after sleeping off the long journey, Emmett said they basically “ate their way” through the country. They also stayed with local families, allowing them to fully experience the culture.

“That put things into perspective,” he said. “We’re so lucky for everything we have. These people were considered rich because they had a TV in their house. It’s so poor, and it really makes you appreciate everything.”

The three-week trip ended in late-February, just a few weeks before states across the country enacted stay-at-home orders in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. But the outlook gained from his international trip helped Emmett appreciate the comforts of his Sacramento home, including in the way he trained.

Because bodies in the Team Alpha Male gym were fewer, Emmett and his training partners found themselves more focused on individual work rather than the constant grind. Heading into his June 20th bout with Shane Burgos, Emmett said his body “feels a lot better.”