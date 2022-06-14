Josh Emmett Is Out To Prove He's The Best In the World

“I feel like I was here four years ago — I was ranked fourth in the world, I was one shot away from fighting for the title, and then I had a little minor setback,” said Emmett when asked about the post.

Describing what has transpired in the four-plus years between his first main event assignment and this one, his second, is akin to suggesting that The Wire was just an okay show.

Emmett’s first main event came on February 24, 2018, against Jeremy Stephens. He was fresh off a first-round knockout win over former title challenger and divisional stalwart Ricardo Lamas and brandishing a shiny 13-1 record.

He won the opening round, dropping Stephens with a sharp counter right hand before chasing him to the canvas, hunting for a finish that never materialized, but getting off to the quality start he was looking for in what was then the biggest fight of his career. Everything was going as planned right up until it all changed in a flash.

Stephens connected with a left hand that put Emmett on the deck, and in his rush to secure the finish, the veteran unleashed a torrent of strikes that included some questionable blows before driving home a pair of hellacious elbows that finally brought the fight to a halt.

Emmett was sidelined for more than a year dealing with numerous injuries, but it was the lingering vertigo that really worried him.

“Bones will heal with time,” said Emmett, who hasn’t lost since that encounter with Stephens and carries a four-fight winning streak into Saturday’s showdown with Kattar. “I almost lost my eye and still don’t have feeling in my face in certain parts, but it was the vertigo that scared me.