Josh Emmett Hopes To Deliver A ‘Rude Awakening’

“When I was just getting into the sport, it's like you would almost do too much,” Emmett told UFC.com. “So, now I'm telling these younger fighters to relax. I think, at least for me, the longevity of my career has been due to recovery.”

Since his last fight, Emmett’s former opponent Ilia Topuria knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to take the belt, knocked out Max Holloway to defend it and then decided to vacate the title.

With Topuria out of the picture, Volkanovski and Diego Lopes lock horns for the vacant belt at UFC 314 in Miami next week, which Emmett sees as decent enough timing for his own run toward gold.

First, however, he needs to get past Murphy, who is unbeaten through eight trips to the Octagon and dispatched Edson Barboza and Dan Ige in 2024. The bout represents Murphy’s second five-round assignment, and an opportunity against a former title challenger is exactly the kind of fight he needs to push him into the elite conversation. Emmett is completely aware of the situation, and although there is less in the fight for him other than stacking a couple of wins together, he knows it’s his job to take the risk against the up-and-coming guy.