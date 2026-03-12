Josh Emmett | Been There, Done That

“Sometimes it's a blessing and a curse, just because you have so much confidence and you feel like you're indestructible,” he said. “And sometimes that can hinder you. We'll see. He may have a lot of pressure on him. This is his first main event, and this is just business for me. I've been here, done it, fought the who's who, fought the best in the world. And, yeah, I'm excited for Saturday.”

At the age of 41, Emmett is continuing his fight career with clear goals still to accomplish. Fighting is what puts food on the table for his family, and all the while he still possesses the knockout power we’ve seen from him through his career, he still views a path towards a late-career title opportunity.

“My main motivations are: I’m just trying to set up, first and foremost, myself, my wife, my family, for success,” he explained. “I still have the same mindset, like I want to be a world champion, so that's what drives me.

“I’ve found new energy just with my last camp, and then building off of that with this camp – just energy. I'm having fun again. I'm excited, and, you know, I'll choose experience all day over anything. I can hang with the best in the world. And now I'm getting to back to where I was at, just enjoying this and enjoying the process, and my run starts on Saturday night.”