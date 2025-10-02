Josh Emmett: ‘Another Fire Has Been Lit Underneath Me’

One of the hardest hitters in the UFC returns to the Octagon this Saturday.
No. 8 ranked featherweight contender has produced a highlight reel fans can never get tired of watching, including flatline knockouts of Bryce Mitchell, Michael Johnson, and Ricardo Lamas. That one-punch knockout power makes each fight anxiety-inducing as a spectator because, even if it’s not going Emmett’s way, he can turn the tide in the blink of an eye.
Last time out, Emmett wasn’t able to find the mark against Lerone Murphy, who’s been the talk of the town at 145 pounds since his spinning elbow KO of Aaron Pico last month at UFC 319. But he believes the lessons he learned from that 5-round main event will yield a better result when he faces a “similar” style opponent in Youssef Zalal.
“The Lerone fight, it didn’t go my way, it wasn’t my night,” Emmett said. “I think there’s a lot of similarities in this opponent and Murphy. They’re athletic, young, they have good footwork, so I learned a lot from that last loss and I’m looking to capitalize on that Saturday night.
“I feel like I know what [Zalal’s] going to do. He’s talented. He’s good. Everyone in the UFC is good and as you get towards the top, they’re even better. I’m just going to cutoff the Octagon as I should’ve the last fight and do what I do best. Focus on me and not focus on my opponent so much.”
As Emmett mentioned, footwork will play a pivotal role in this matchup; Zalal’s elusiveness often keeps his opponents at bay, but if Emmett can close the distance, he can create serious damage.
While Emmett’s background is in wrestling, not boxing, the Team Alpha Male product prefers to keep things standing if he can as he finds the art of the knockout far more exciting for fans and UFC execs alike.
“I feel like I’m a mixed martial artist,” Emmett said. “I come from a wrestling background; my grappling is really good. I just like to entertain the fans, I like to entertain the UFC brass, and I know what they want to see, so that’s why I’m going in there and just trying to put people’s lights out.
“I know he’s on a big win streak. He fought Ilia Topuria… he fought and beat some tough guys, but he’s never fought anyone like me.”
Emmett’s confidence stems from a “special” training camp in NorCal over the last few months, which has only built the 40-year-old’s belief that he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level and make a run toward gold.
“I’m obsessed with the game, and I’m even more hungry now,” Emmett said. “I feel like another fire has been lit underneath me. This camp has been something special, and it’s going to show on Saturday night.
“I just have to be me. I have to go in there, just be calm and collected, potentially fight for 15 minutes. It’s a huge card, I just have to go out there and make a statement and I’m right back in the mix.”
