Josh Emmett: ‘Another Fire Has Been Lit Underneath Me’

“The Lerone fight, it didn’t go my way, it wasn’t my night,” Emmett said. “I think there’s a lot of similarities in this opponent and Murphy. They’re athletic, young, they have good footwork, so I learned a lot from that last loss and I’m looking to capitalize on that Saturday night.

“I feel like I know what [Zalal’s] going to do. He’s talented. He’s good. Everyone in the UFC is good and as you get towards the top, they’re even better. I’m just going to cutoff the Octagon as I should’ve the last fight and do what I do best. Focus on me and not focus on my opponent so much.”

As Emmett mentioned, footwork will play a pivotal role in this matchup; Zalal’s elusiveness often keeps his opponents at bay, but if Emmett can close the distance, he can create serious damage.