Josh Culibao Wants To Put On A Show

When I spoke to Culibao this week, I could feel the energy and excitement that he has to step in the Octagon, as he was counting down the days, hours and minutes until his fight. He wants to put on a show for the Perth crowd and he has a great dance partner that should lead to all the makings of a fun fight for the fans.

Despite losing his last two fights, Ramos has been a part of some crazy moments inside the Octagon. His last win was over two years ago, but he won by epic spinning back elbow. Culibao isn’t underestimating what Ramos is going to bring to the fight, but knows that when it comes down to it, he’s the one that has the tools to win.

“He is world class everywhere,” Culibao said. “His last few fights didn't go his way, but it's not an indication of how good he is. I think he's an absolute beast. I just believe when push comes to shove, I have more. When we've got to dig deep. I feel like I've got the biggest shovel to dig. I believe it's going to be competitive until he realizes I'm not going away and that he’s just going to fold.”