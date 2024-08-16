Josh Culibao Wants To Put On A Show

Fight Coverage
Josh Culibao will never forget his fight in Perth last year at UFC 284.
Before stepping into the Octagon for that fight, Culibao heard a song on the way to one of his training sessions. He knew the crowd would be rowdy, like all Australian crowds are, especially with an early start time, and he felt that it was the perfect fit for what was about to go down following his walk.
Order UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya
And that song was: “Murder On The Dance Floor”
“I heard it on the radio driving home from training one night and I was like, this song is a banger, and I know Aussies love this song; it’s an Aussie banger,” Culibao recalled. “Then it kind of made sense - murder on the dance floor, fighting in the cage. It's a good song, gets everyone hyped and gets me hyped.”
UFC 305: Every Episode Of Embedded | Preview Every Fight | Fighters On The Rise
The walkout wouldn’t be the only thing that got the crowd hyped.
The 30-year-old featherweight would go on to earn a second-round submission over Melsik Baghadsaryan. It was a moment he’ll never forget and one he hopes to replicate this weekend against Ricardo Ramos at UFC 305.
“The screaming in that venue was almost deafening,” Culibao said. “Being able to jump on the cage and then look at the whole crowd, everyone's losing it, coaches running up to me screaming their heads off. It was unreal and that's what I look to do this weekend.”
ICYMI: Dana White Talks Conor McGregor's Return, Jon Jones, Recaps Week 1 Of DWCS Season 8
Since that fight, Culibao has had a rough run in the Octagon, dropping his last two contests to Lerone Murphy and Danny Silva. His fight against Ramos marks his second of the year, and being able to do it in Perth is a comforting feeling for Culibao, who said fighting at RAC Arena “feels very familiar”.
Of course, Culibao is eager to get things back on track this weekend and leave the Octagon with his hand raised. In order to do that, he switched up some of his thought processes during training camp.
DON'T MISS OUT: How To Watch And Stream UFC 305 | Public Events Schedule
“I used to train and try to please all my coaches and stuff. I was just running myself to the ground, where now I just realized that the camps are built around me,” Culibao said. “My training camp is built around me. My coaches are there to help me, not the other way around. Being able to take control of that has been a massive change.”
When I spoke to Culibao this week, I could feel the energy and excitement that he has to step in the Octagon, as he was counting down the days, hours and minutes until his fight. He wants to put on a show for the Perth crowd and he has a great dance partner that should lead to all the makings of a fun fight for the fans.
UFC STORE: Shop UFC 305 Merchandise, Featuring Du Plessis' And Adesanya's Custom Fight Shorts
Despite losing his last two fights, Ramos has been a part of some crazy moments inside the Octagon. His last win was over two years ago, but he won by epic spinning back elbow. Culibao isn’t underestimating what Ramos is going to bring to the fight, but knows that when it comes down to it, he’s the one that has the tools to win.
“He is world class everywhere,” Culibao said. “His last few fights didn't go his way, but it's not an indication of how good he is. I think he's an absolute beast. I just believe when push comes to shove, I have more. When we've got to dig deep. I feel like I've got the biggest shovel to dig. I believe it's going to be competitive until he realizes I'm not going away and that he’s just going to fold.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia on August 17, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Tags