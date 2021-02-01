Josh Culibao Wants To Be In Control Of His Destiny

Although the early days of Culibao’s UFC career weren’t the smoothest, he seems to have soaked up the lessons provided from his first two fights, which, at 26 years old, certainly sets him up to make some leaps.

Even in terms of the UFC life outside of the Octagon, Culibao feels more at ease than he did making his debut in New Zealand a little more than a year ago.

“I was sort of caught up in a whirlwind like, ‘I can’t believe I’m doing all this stuff. I’m rubbing shoulders with all these UFC fighters that I watched on TV,’” Culibao said. “Now, it just seems normal. Seeing these other UFC fighters, being fans of them but also realizing they’re just co-workers. Not being so much in shock about this whole experience but more so it becoming normal.”