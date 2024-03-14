Josh Culibao Is Putting Everything Together

Some fighters end up getting a motivational boost from becoming a parent, whereas others do more to separate work from family life. For “Kuya,” he falls somewhere in the middle.

“I'm trying to not make it bigger than what it is,” Culibao said. “I'm trying to make it like, ‘This is just a fight, and the reason why I'm fighting is because I enjoy it.’ I'm not trying to add the extra pressure of, ‘I have a kid now, I got to fight for the kid.’

“But also, on the same note, I am definitely motivated to be able to provide for my child and my family. They go hand-in-hand. I'm definitely trying to still enjoy this and not make it too serious, because we're fighting each other. It's pretty serious as it is. But then, also, understand that I'm providing for not only for myself now, but for my family.”

In Silva, Culibao is excited to face the 8-1 UFC debutant who was victorious on Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2023. Stylistically, the fight will more than likely take place in Culibao’s wheelhouse, which is in the standup game.