Joseph Morales | All The Way Back

Joseph Morales didn’t really celebrate his victories over Eduardo Chapolin and Imanol Rodriguez that sent him through to the finals of the Ultimate Fighter Season 33 flyweight tournament against Alibi Idiris this summer at UFC 319 in Chicago because, from his perspective, there was still more work to be done.
Entering as a significant underdog, the former UFC competitor claimed a place on the roster for the second time by rolling through Idiris, securing the win, the tournament, and another chance to fight on the biggest stage in the sport with a second-round triangle choke submission to kick off the eventful night of action at the United Center back in August.
“I’m just grateful to be here,” began Morales when asked to reflect on his victory over Idiris and the emotions achieving that goal evoked ahead of his return to action on Saturday opposite Matt Schnell in Las Vegas. “I’m just grateful to be able to be back. It’s surreal to have an actual fight kit this time and not be wearing the Ultimate Fighter gear, but to have an actual UFC fight.”
Morales laughed, but those little things matter, and they especially matter when you’re at the outset of your second chance to compete at this level.
His first stint ended after consecutive loss to Deiveson Figueiredo and Eric Shelton, dropped him to 1-2 in the Octagon and took place during that uncertain period where it looked like the flyweight division was not going to remain a part of the UFC. He didn’t fight again for over two years, and made just three appearances between 2019 and 2023, entering this past season of The Ultimate Fighter off a one-year layoff.
Spurred on by not being the first overall selection despite being the lone fighter in the competition with UFC experience, he navigated his way to the finals, where his underdog status again served as an added push to go out and show that he not only belongs at this level, but has the ability to make a quick push towards the rankings, even if he’s not holding that particular achievement as a target.
“Honestly, I try to not put that much pressure on myself,” said the Team Alpha MMA representative in regard to earning a spot in the rankings if he’s able to turn back Schnell on Saturday. “If the Top 15 happens, the Top 15 happens, but I’m taking this one fight at a time, treating every fight like it’s a championship fight and keeping that mentality because that’s the ultimate goal. I feel like I’m one of the best flyweights in the world, and I need to continue to train like that.
“My last performance was —I don’t wanna say ‘flawless,’ but it’s as good as you can get, and to be able to repeat that (on Saturday) is my plan. I just wanna showcase that I got better in that short amount of time, and that I’ve got some tricks up my sleeve.”
Facing off with a divisional mainstay like Schnell, who ended a brief sabbatical with a decision win over Jimmy Flick in April, would certainly send a message throughout the division, and the fact that the duo is stationed in the co-main event slot this weekend ensures that even more eyes will be on the pairing when they make the walk at the UFC APEX.
“I was surprised and caught off guard that I’m in the co-main event,” admitted Morales, who pushed his record to 13-2 overall with his win in August. “I’m honored to be back, but having the co-main event spot is huge for me to be able to showcase my talents and my skills. I’m looking forward to being able to put on a performance for the fans and the UFC.”
On the precipice of embarking on his second tour of duty with the promotion, Morales has a very different understanding of how things work at this level, and his outlook coincides with being older and wiser this time around.
Gone are the brashness of youth and the naïve entitlement that often comes with it, replaced by lessons learned during difficult moments, when questions about this second chance would ever come to fruition.
“I have to earn it; this is not something that is deserved,” said the now 31-year-old flyweight. “You don’t just come in here and deserve anything. You get what you get, and you’ve got to come in here and fight your f***ing a** off to make it up the ranks.
“To go out there and perform,” continued Morales, pausing briefly to find the right words. “This is what I do. I do this —it’s my passion —and I hold myself to a high standard. I work my f***ing a** off, I eat clean, I don’t smoke, I don’t drink; I’m really dedicating my life to being a champion.”
It’s with that goal as his professional target and providing for his family as the personal driver that Morales readies to stand in opposite Schnell this weekend in what is certainly his toughest test since squaring off with Figueiredo when the two were still UFC neophytes.
“Danger” also landed his spot on the UFC roster through an appearance on The Ultimate Fighter, taking part in Season 24, where he lost to eventual tournament winner Tim Elliott. The Louisiana native stumbled out of the gates, dropping each of his first two appearances, but steadied himself with four straight victories and established himself as an all-action fixture in the 125-pound ranks.
“A lot of respect to Matt —I think this is his 16th UFC fight, so to be a company like that and have that many fights in the UFC is a huge accomplishment,” Morales said of his opponent this weekend, who sports a 7-7 record with one no contest in the UFC. “He’s a dangerous fighter — every one of his fights is exciting, whether he’s on the wrong end or the right end; it’s always bloody, it’s always a crazy ending.
“I’m not taking him lightly at all,” he added. “I feel like he’s a very strong striker, but I also feel like that’s his weakness too, so we’ve got some stuff for him.”
Three months ago, Morales was waiting for the episodes of The Ultimate Fighter to run their course so he could confirm that he was in the finale and fighting for a chance to return to the roster.
Now, he has the opportunity to make an immediate splash to kick off his second go-round in the UFC, and he’s cherishing every second of it.
“This fight will put me and my family ahead of where we were with our bills, so it’ll definitely help me and my family in terms of the next step, the next level of fights,” Morales said when asked about earning a victory on Saturday night. “To start my second chance at this career off, my second run in the UFC by beating a veteran like him is gonna mean a lot for the next step.
“It’s definitely gonna be a great feeling. It’s gonna mean a lot.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 8, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.