Joseph Morales | All The Way Back

Spurred on by not being the first overall selection despite being the lone fighter in the competition with UFC experience, he navigated his way to the finals, where his underdog status again served as an added push to go out and show that he not only belongs at this level, but has the ability to make a quick push towards the rankings, even if he’s not holding that particular achievement as a target.

“Honestly, I try to not put that much pressure on myself,” said the Team Alpha MMA representative in regard to earning a spot in the rankings if he’s able to turn back Schnell on Saturday. “If the Top 15 happens, the Top 15 happens, but I’m taking this one fight at a time, treating every fight like it’s a championship fight and keeping that mentality because that’s the ultimate goal. I feel like I’m one of the best flyweights in the world, and I need to continue to train like that.

“My last performance was —I don’t wanna say ‘flawless,’ but it’s as good as you can get, and to be able to repeat that (on Saturday) is my plan. I just wanna showcase that I got better in that short amount of time, and that I’ve got some tricks up my sleeve.”

Facing off with a divisional mainstay like Schnell, who ended a brief sabbatical with a decision win over Jimmy Flick in April, would certainly send a message throughout the division, and the fact that the duo is stationed in the co-main event slot this weekend ensures that even more eyes will be on the pairing when they make the walk at the UFC APEX.

“I was surprised and caught off guard that I’m in the co-main event,” admitted Morales, who pushed his record to 13-2 overall with his win in August. “I’m honored to be back, but having the co-main event spot is huge for me to be able to showcase my talents and my skills. I’m looking forward to being able to put on a performance for the fans and the UFC.”