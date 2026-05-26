Joseph Larcinese: ‘Expect Someone Hunting for a Finish’

Larcinese is set to compete on Friday in the opening round of the Season 5 flyweight tournament, where he’s matched up with Japanese hopeful Ryoga Arimoto. One of two undefeated fighters in the bracket and the least experienced of the lot, the promising 27-year-old looks at the opportunity to take part in the tournament format as a welcomed chance to truly prove he belongs and log some additional learning time inside the Octagon.

“I’m more looking at it as three fights and then the UFC is stuck with me for a while,” he said. “I got thinking about it and at first, I was like, ‘Uh — three fights to get into the UFC,’ but then we sat down and were like, ‘This is what I need with my experience right now’ because I’ve only been doing MMA for four years.

UFC MACAU: Fight By Fight Preview

“I kind of welcome the challenge of three fights in a year, do you know what I mean?” he added. “A lot of guys with Contender Series, you just go out there, put on a show, get a contract straight away. With this, I’ve really got to earn my way into the UFC and once I get there, I’ll be ready.”

Fighting is complicated mental exercise that requires a fighter to walk a fine line between confidence and delusion; they need to feel like they’re capable of beating anyone at any time, while simultaneously knowing that anything can happen on any given night and pretty much no one escapes this sport without catching a loss. Various elements contribute to making that self-assuredness inch right up against that line of delusion, but not cross it are seeing others from your gym, others from the promotion where you compete have success and move on to bigger and better things.