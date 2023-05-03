Joseph Holmes Sees Things Coming Together

How much easier? Well, for his last camp, Holmes would travel with his lady, Kailey, seven-and-a-half hours each way from Dallas to Kansas City each week.

This time, the pair travel four hours each way from Dallas to Houston twice a week.

Progress?

“We still got to do what we got to do, because I’ve got to have training partners, I’ve got to have world class coaches and I found that at WAR,” said Holmes.

The longtime home to veteran standout Trevin Giles, WAR has filled in the blanks Holmes needed after previous coach James Krause’s suspension, and while the trips are shorter and the work is still top-notch, what Holmes does to get ready for a fight does fit into the “above and beyond the call of duty” category, even if he might not agree.

“I’ve definitely got to make sacrifices to feel confident and I feel like I have been doing that.”

He has. But why?