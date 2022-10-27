Joseph Holmes: Going The Extra Mile

Instead, the 27-year-old from Dallas packed his bags, picked up his lady, Kailey, and had the best summer ever. He might have even gone past the 185-pound middleweight limit.

“Yeah, I gained a little weight this summer,” Holmes laughed. “I was on off-season - I went to Hawaii, restaurant hopping out there; it was an awesome summer.”

It was a welcome break from the grind, and one well-deserved for the middleweight prospect, who has been putting in a lot of work, first to get to the UFC, and then to bounce back from a loss to Jamie Pickett in his January debut. And after submitting Amedovski in 64 seconds, he got to exhale.

“Before my first two fights, I had took three or four back-to-back fights,” Holmes said. “When I say back-to-back, I'm talking within every 70 days I had a fight, so I definitely needed a moment to refresh my mind, refresh my hunger and that's what that was, for sure. I trained a little bit (post-Amedovski), just to stay in the gym, mainly teaching, and I was like, it's time to take our trip and enjoy the world and enjoy the success that we've had, because it hasn't been easy. My girl stepped up in a big place in my career, as well, and I know it can't be easy for her to deal with me cutting weight and stuff, so we both needed just to mend and bask in the ambiance, I guess you could say.”