Joseph Benavidez Ready For His Ultimate Blockbuster

“It’s nice when the right thing happens,” Benavidez said. “It’s nice to get respect from the media, from your peers, from your bosses. That stuff always feels great, so it was more about just paying attention to that and knowing what I deserve, how hard I worked to get there in the first place. To me, at the end of the day, it’s the same fight. Let the fight actually take place how it was supposed to. Even for me, for the fans, whether they like it or not, they were robbed of more rounds of an excellent fight that was taking place. Let us do that again. We’re, without a doubt, the two best in the division right now, and the fight needs to happen again.”

The rematch is Benavidez’s fifth in his career, and he split the previous four, with victories coming over Dustin Ortiz and Jussier Formiga and the losses coming to Demetrious Johnson and Dominick Cruz.

Benavidez said the physical approach to the bout is naturally different because of the information gathered in the first altercation. The bigger difference, however, comes mentally. The 35-year-old said he doesn’t necessarily love the spotlight, and due to the coronavirus pandemic limiting the amount of obligations required, Benavidez is relishing in a bit of a throwback feeling to the bout.

“It does feel a little more pure,” he said. “Just two guys training in different countries, training as hard as they can for each other, and they’re going to go meet. Thankfully, our sport has become entertaining and must-watch TV in every aspect, but yeah it takes you back to, how did fighters used to fight when there wasn’t Twitter or Instagram or stuff being asked and Embedded, and Destined and all that? They used to just know they were fighting a guy. They didn’t tweet them. They couldn’t Instagram them. They couldn’t Instagram their training sessions or anything of the sort. They were just training as hard as they could in the gym, and you don’t even see the guy until you get there.”