Joseph Benavidez Ready To Claim The Throne

He accepted every fight that was offered to him, knowing it would take a number of victories and a couple lucky breaks in order for him to work his way back into another flyweight title fight.

Since that second loss to Johnson, Benavidez has gone 9-1, posting twin victories over Dustin Ortiz and Jussier Formiga, along with wins over former title challengers Tim Elliott, John Moraga, and Ali Bagautinov, with his lone setback coming against Sergio Pettis in his first fight back following an 18-month layoff after undergoing knee surgery to repair a torn ACL.

After each fight, Benavidez, now 35 and based in Las Vegas, simply continued to go about his business, content to keep posting victories and solidifying his standing as one of the best fighters in the world competing south of the 155-pound weight limit.

Now, nearly eight years removed from the night the division debuted and more than six years clear of his second championship defeat to “Mighty Mouse,” the last of the original flyweights gets another opportunity to claim the title many saw him winning years ago, as he steps into the cage to face Deiveson Figueiredo in the main event of the UFC’s return to Norfolk, Virginia on Saturday night.

“Eight years since the first title fight; that’s pretty cool,” said Benavidez, who rides a three-fight winning streak into this weekend’s championship headliner. “I’ve been blessed. You never want to be a flash in the pan and there have been so many talented guys come in and out; you always want to achieve longevity.

“I’m not the best at patting myself on the back or taking compliments, but to look back (at the history of the division), I’m pretty proud because I’ve been doing it right, with no shortcuts, the same enthusiasm. I’ve never stopped. I’ve always tried to stay consistent and believe.