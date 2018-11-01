Joseph Benavidez Is Appreciating Every Second

That situation can change on February 29 when he faces Deiveson Figueiredo for the vacant UFC flyweight title in Norfolk, Virginia. What’s also changed is the 35-year-old’s approach in his third crack at the belt.

“A lot of the reason this fight feels different is because it’s not’s something that I need or I’m obsessed with or anything like that,” said Benavidez. “You don’t really get those things sometimes that you need or you’re obsessed with or you put too much into them, and I feel that’s how the first title shots were. That was something I felt I needed for self-validation and it was all selfish for myself. I needed this belt, this object, this recognition of being the best. And it’s just not like that anymore and it’s crazy to think I used to obsess over it so much. Once I stopped obsessing, it made everything so much easier.”

The Las Cruces, New Mexico product can’t point to a particular moment when the Polaroid got put away or when he stopped obsessing over the belt, but he’s happy that he’s come to this point in his career, where he realizes that no matter what happens from here on out, he’s made a mark in his sport.