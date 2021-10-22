Joselyne Edwards Is Ready For Whatever Jessica-Rose Clark Brings

“Being the first Panamanian to win in the UFC made me really happy,” Edwards told UFC.com ahead of her bout against Jessica-Rose Clark at UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori. “It opened a lot of doors for me, and I know that I made it to the place that I belong.”

The 25-year-old bantamweight stepped back in the Octagon three weeks after her victory over Wu Yanan but fell on the wrong side of the judges’ scorecards in her bout against Karol Rosa. Like many fighters, Edwards took positives away from the loss.

“I learned a lot in my last fight where I suffered defeat,” Edwards said. “I know that I can give more than that and I’ve had enough time to prepare myself. I’m a strong fighter and I learned a lot from that loss. I’m the kind of fighter that doesn’t give up because I lost but learns from it.”

The time away has given Edwards the opportunity to have a complete training camp. It has been over eight months since she last fought, and “La Pantera” is feeling better than ever heading into Saturday.

“I feel very happy because this time I have a full camp and actually it was a little bit of an extra camp,” Edwards said. “I had some extra time because I was supposed to fight on August 28, then they switched it to October 23. During that time, I trained harder, and I got stronger, and I am ready for this fight.”