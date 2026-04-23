Joselyne Edwards Is Ready To Take Her Chance

“Moving to Las Vegas and being able to train here has been amazing. It has been a difference-maker,” she said. “Also, what you have at your disposal, you can go to the UFC PI and train. You have great (training) partners, as well. It takes you out of your comfort zone. So it was very important for me to be here, and that's what changed everything.”

Like her opponent this weekend, Edwards is in the best form of her UFC career. ”La Pantera” is riding a four-fight win streak, with two victories via knockout and two by submission. It’s a noticeable uptick in her performance, with all four of her previous UFC victories coming on the scorecards. But Edwards herself said that the secret to her improved form isn’t a change she’s made. Instead, it’s been about keeping things the same and staying consistent.

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“I don't think there was much of a change,” she admitted. “It was just persistence. It was consistency. It was just continuing to do the work, to put in the work, and continue to self-motivate when you don't have any motivation to do things. I think I had to do some self-reflection and just think about the losses that I had.

“After I had my last loss before getting into the (win) streak, I just thought, ’Why are you losing these fights? It's just silly the way you're losing your dumb fights, because you actually could win, and you're not coming out with the win. So it's about your style. You know what you have, you know what you’ve got, you know what you're capable of. But why are you losing these fights in a silly manner?’ So it's going back to the ‘Pantera’ that I was before I got into the UFC.”