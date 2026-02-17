Joselyne Edwards | Bantamweight’s Next Problem

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Edwards battled Tamires Vidal, who had shown submission and knockout ability early in her young career. Edwards dominated from start to finish. The Panamanian outstruck Vidal 151 to 53 while securing three takedowns and over four minutes of control time in the process.

Through her first eight fights in the UFC, Edwards was always an entertaining fighter, but she couldn’t get the job done inside the distance. Win or lose, going to the scorecards every fight is not the type of outcome that earns you massive fights or gets you fast-tracked up the rankings.

But this was a different Joselyne Edwards. Rather than cruising to a clear unanimous decision victory, Edwards spent the last few minutes of the third round hammering ground and pound strikes and constantly transitioning on the mat to find a submission. Eventually, a rear naked choke presented itself, which she sunk in to force a tap with 30 seconds to go. It was a clear statement performance for Edwards, who proved she’s not just any other prospect, but one who will give problems to whoever she squares up against.