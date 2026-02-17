Joselyne Edwards | Bantamweight’s Next Problem

Over the last 16 months, Joselyne Edwards has transformed from a prospect on a two-fight skid into a Top 15 contender with three consecutive highlight reel finishes.
The 30-year-old bantamweight dropped back-to-back bouts to Nora Cornolle and Ailin Perez, who now find themselves ranked No. 12 and No. 7, respectively. Despite the results, Edwards’ confidence never wavered.
When she returned to the Octagon in October 2024, she carried the same self-belief she’s shown throughout her career. This time, however, it was paired with a sharper skill set that signaled she wasn’t just back, but evolving.
Edwards battled Tamires Vidal, who had shown submission and knockout ability early in her young career. Edwards dominated from start to finish. The Panamanian outstruck Vidal 151 to 53 while securing three takedowns and over four minutes of control time in the process.
Through her first eight fights in the UFC, Edwards was always an entertaining fighter, but she couldn’t get the job done inside the distance. Win or lose, going to the scorecards every fight is not the type of outcome that earns you massive fights or gets you fast-tracked up the rankings.
But this was a different Joselyne Edwards. Rather than cruising to a clear unanimous decision victory, Edwards spent the last few minutes of the third round hammering ground and pound strikes and constantly transitioning on the mat to find a submission. Eventually, a rear naked choke presented itself, which she sunk in to force a tap with 30 seconds to go. It was a clear statement performance for Edwards, who proved she’s not just any other prospect, but one who will give problems to whoever she squares up against.
That statement was further proven next time out when she faced then No. 14 ranked Chelsea Chandler in Kansas City. Edwards wasted no time bringing the fight to Chandler, putting her on the back foot early and securing a takedown less than a minute in. She eventually let Chandler back to her feet and immediately began teeing off, mixing shots to the body and upstairs before landing a left hook that sent Chandler crashing to the canvas. A few follow-up shots later, and that was all she wrote.
Now that the world was introduced to the power in Edwards’ hands, a matchup with Priscila Cachoeira, who was coming off a brutal KO of Josiane Nunes, made perfect matchmaking sense.
Cachoeira began the fight on the attack, pressing Edwards behind the black line. An eye poke from the Brazilian caused a temporary pause in the action, but as soon as they resumed, Edwards - who had literally just been poked in the eye - flipped the script and went on the hunt. She started with her body kick and left hook, two of her most effective weapons. To Cachoeira’s credit, she continued moving forward as both fighters stood in the pocket and traded hard shots. That continued until Edwards landed a left hook followed by a right hand that nearly flattened Cachoeira. One follow-up shot later, the Brazilian was stiff on the mat.
Three fights, three finishes, each more devastating than the last. Statement performances like that are exactly what’s needed, especially in lighter weight divisions, to get noticed, and Edwards has put herself firmly on the map.
She kicks off her 2026 campaign at UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Hernandez, where she’ll rematch Cornolle two and a half years after the Frenchwoman collected a decision win in Paris. This is the perfect opportunity for Edwards to settle the score against an old foe and continue her climb up the bantamweight Top 15. Edwards has quickly become must-see TV, so don’t miss her in action on Paramount+ this Saturday.
UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Hernandez, live from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 21, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT.