Josefine Knutsson: A Swedish Thunderstorm Hits the Octagon

Noche UFC
The UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena this Saturday for a highly anticipated event on Mexican Independence Day.
At UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2, undefeated Swedish strawweight Josefine “Thunder” Knutsson will get to make her UFC debut when she faces fellow Dana White Contender Series alumnus Marnic Mann on the Noche UFC prelims.
Noche UFC Full Fight Card Preview
Despite her dominating performance against Isis Verbeek on DWCS a little over three weeks ago, while that wasn’t enough for her to secure a UFC contract at the time, the contract Knutsson has relentlessly chased is now firmly in her grasp.
“This has been my goal since day one in MMA, so, for me, just to have an opportunity at Dana White’s Contender Series, I felt like, wow, we’re getting very close to that goal, so I’ve been mentally ready for a long time for this,” Knutsson told UFC.com. “I train every day like I’m already in the UFC, and now I am. So now it’s just so the whole world can see who I actually am and, for me, it’s only more motivating.”
Knutsson’s journey to the UFC has been marked by her ability to turn setbacks into powerful motivation. Leaving the UFC APEX without a contract during her initial appearance on DWCS didn’t discourage her for a second. The 27-year-old stayed dialed in and continued to fine tune the skills in her arsenal.
One of Knutsson’s greatest attributes is her incredible mental fortitude, which she’s learned on her way to the Octagon.
"I’m a little bit psycho in that way because I have to always look forward,” Knutsson said. “I can’t look back and think too much like, ‘Oh, why didn’t I get that finish?’ I try to make it into new motivation instead because people have already seen what I can do. So it’s only up to me to bring it out for this one, so, of course, I would see it more as a motivation.”
Knutsson’s UFC debut promises to be a pivotal moment in her career. Her opponent for this milestone fight is Mann, who was defeated by Bruna Brasil in the second round of her DWCS bout in September of 2022. This marked her first loss in MMA after a 5-0 start.
The quick turnaround was a test for Knutsson, but she’s confident that she is ready to prove that she belongs in the UFC.
“Yeah, that was a little bit like a rollercoaster for me,” Knutsson said. “I was surprised it came that quickly, but also, I’ve been ready for this a long time, and I’ve been preparing, and I know with the UFC there can always be quick decisions, so you have to be ready.
“Everything can go fast, so you just have to adapt to that and have a very open mind, and I think that kind of quality is what you need as a fighter. I just have an open mind, and it doesn’t matter who I have in front of me because, of course, we can have a strategy, but I trust my team so much and I’m just gonna bring out what I need to bring out for this fight.”
Taking a fight on short notice is no small feat for anyone, but Knutsson is not one to back down from a challenge. She is eager to step into the Octagon and put on a spectacular show. It’s been her dream to be a part of mixed martial arts’ biggest promotion, and now that she’s here, she’s not going to let this opportunity slip through her fingers.
“I hope people are happy to see me in the UFC,” Knutsson said. “I have received so much support after my previous fight, and it really means the world to me because that is proof to me that they enjoyed my fight and that they wanna see me in the UFC. I’m really grateful for that.”
UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 takes place from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
