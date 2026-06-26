Jose Valenzuela | Run It Back | Zuffa Boxing 08

There’s always something a little bit special about rematches, especially when the first fight produced a shock result. That’s what happened when Jose Valenzuela faced Edwin De Los Santos back in 2022, and now the pair are set to run it back.
The duo faced off back in September 2022 in a fight that saw De Los Santos step in on short notice and spring a surprise by stopping Valenzuela in the third round. Both men were dropped during the contest in a fight that Valenzuela said left him with a self-inflicted first loss on his record.
“I did a lot of mistakes,” he admitted.
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“It was really all on me, you know? I got what I deserved that night.”
Valenzuela has since recovered and, after capturing world super lightweight gold with victory over Isaac Cruz, then losing the belt to Gary Antuanne Russell, Valenzuela became one of the initial intake of Zuffa Boxing signees following the promotion’s launch.
Now competing down a weight at 135 pounds, Valenzuela already has a Zuffa Boxing win to his name. His win over Diego Torres showcased his boxing smarts and tenacity as he won nine of the 10 rounds on all three scorecards to score a landslide unanimous decision victory.
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"It was a great experience. It was nice, man. I enjoyed it very, very much,” he recalled.
“I'm enjoying it this week. It's been smooth. They take a lot off my shoulders, helping me with my diet, with my food. They make everything easy for me to get here and get to other places. So, yeah, it was smooth. All I have to do is just worry about fighting.”
That victory over Torres established Valenzuela as one of the lightweights to watch in Zuffa Boxing, and now he’s set to welcome his old rival to the promotion as he faces De Los Santos in a fight full of exciting possibilities.
In a key difference from their first fight, both men have had time to prepare for each other, and Valenzuela said that will be a major benefit for him heading into the rematch.
“I think this is what fighting is about, just a fair fight, that's just why I came to Zuffa, you know,” he said.
“That's all I wanted, a fair fight, and not have to worry about anything else but fighting. I believe I'm better than this guy. Obviously, there was a lot that went into the first fight, but now I get a second chance to show it. God's giving me a second chance.”
Valenzuela said he sees himself “at the top – number one” in the Zuffa Boxing lightweight division, and knows that, if he avenges his loss to De Los Reyes at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan on Sunday night, he’ll be one step closer to challenging for Zuffa Boxing championship gold.
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It won’t be easy, however, and “El Rayo” said that fans can expect an exciting clash between the pair as two top 135-pounders go head to head in Sunday night’s main event.
“(It will be an) action-packed fight, an intense fight from the first round to the last bell.”