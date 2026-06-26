Jose Valenzuela | Run It Back | Zuffa Boxing 08

Valenzuela has since recovered and, after capturing world super lightweight gold with victory over Isaac Cruz, then losing the belt to Gary Antuanne Russell, Valenzuela became one of the initial intake of Zuffa Boxing signees following the promotion’s launch.

Now competing down a weight at 135 pounds, Valenzuela already has a Zuffa Boxing win to his name. His win over Diego Torres showcased his boxing smarts and tenacity as he won nine of the 10 rounds on all three scorecards to score a landslide unanimous decision victory.

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"It was a great experience. It was nice, man. I enjoyed it very, very much,” he recalled.

“I'm enjoying it this week. It's been smooth. They take a lot off my shoulders, helping me with my diet, with my food. They make everything easy for me to get here and get to other places. So, yeah, it was smooth. All I have to do is just worry about fighting.”